Slot machines looking for attention with advanced technology

Advancing technology in slot machines is paving the way for a better, more immersive experience for players — one that draws a wider variety of demographics, and keeps them in their seat at the slots longer, industry insiders say.

At Palace Station, Phillip Zamarron sits in front of the Feathered Friends slot machine, transfixed as cartoon images of birds, acorns and eggs spin across the screen.

The Albuquerque native visits Las Vegas at least twice a year — it’s a chance to relax and possibly leave with a little extra cash. Over the last five years he’s made these trips, he said he’s noticed a transformation among slot machines. Compared to just a couple years ago, these machines are bigger, brighter, flashier, and more convenient.

“When I play an old game now, it’s so dull,” he said. With new machines, he can order drinks and make dinner reservations right off the screen.

“You don’t have to wait for someone to show up,” he said.

Slot machine developers say cashless slots and mobile integration are coming next.

“A slot machine nowadays is a pretty powerful computing device. It can do a lot more than just play the game it’s designed for,” said Jim Barbee, the chief of the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s technology division. “It’s really an exciting time in the tech space to see how it will be used here.”

Revenue driver

Many of the recent innovations have been focused on the display case, and almost all of the cabinets in development incorporate 4K resolution, LED lights and improved sound quality.

Cathryn Lai, vice president of product management for Scientific Games Corp., said the display innovations really kicked off about five years ago, when the first wave cabinet was introduced.

“(The curved screen) takes the player almost inside the game,” she said. “Before, you’d watch players crane their head to see all the way to the top.”

Marcus Prater, the executive director of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, said the focus on a theatrical experience proved to be a success.

“It showed in hard dollars that hardware could drive additional revenue,” he said. “Put a game on a waved, curved screen cabinet and the win per day increased significantly, with the only difference being the hardware.”

According to March data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, slot machines made up about 66 percent of the total amount won by casinos against players with slots, table games, counter games, and card games. In all, casinos made more than $1 billion in gaming that month.

Slot revenue has remained relatively flat over the past decade, but there has been a slight uptick in recent years; March slot revenue was about 5 percent higher than the year prior.

“The revenues in Nevada, certainly the casinos, would like them to grow at even higher rates,” he said. “We have to keep innovating, or we risk losing this revenue that obviously drives our entire state. I think that focus has never been sharper.”

Competing tech

Lai said the updated technology is meant to create an attractive, immersive experience for players.

“You want people playing as long as they can, so you provide them an enjoyable experience so they play longer,” she said.

But the games are competing for attention more than ever. With a growing interest in mobile gaming and non-gaming attractions, slot machine manufacturers are doing all they can to attract players.

“Gaming is now available in many places. You can do it on your phone, you can do it on your iPad,” Lai said. “We try to get players to leave their home and come to the casino. You have to differentiate yourself and really bring value to the player.”

Angelo Palmisano, the vice president of strategy and innovation at slot machine manufacturer Aristocrat, said the industry is trying to incorporate technology that reaches a wider range of demographics.

Take Aristocrat’s “Madonna” game, which will be hitting casino floors soon. The slot machine is based on her ‘80s hits, and invites players to sing along karaoke-style.

“It’s just a way to engage a slot player that isn’t about winning or losing at that moment,” said Jon Hanlin, the vice president of gaming operations at Aristocrat.

And with easy-to-use products from tech giants like Google, Amazon and Apple in almost everyone’s hands, Palmisano said slot manufacturers have to keep up with other industries.

“The patron’s expecting a seamless experience wherever they go, whether it’s a casino floor or they’re going to the bank,” he said.

Innovations on the horizon

Barbee said the industry has exploded in the last five years, and there’s still more innovation to come.

He expects mobile phone integration will pick up speed soon, simplifying the process to play or make payments.

“We’re accustomed to using our personal device to handle everything from paying our bills to ordering pizza to setting the temperature in the house,” Barbee said. “I think we’re going to see a lot more interaction between our personal device and slot machines.”

A cashless option is also on the horizon, according to Nick Khin, chief commercial officer of gaming for slot machine manufacturer International Game Technology.

The technology would let players use a mobile wallet at slots. Players could transfer cash to the wallet within the casino, or connect it to prepaid cards, credit cards, or debit cards. Hovering their smart phone by a sensor on the machine would then allow them to log into their account and transfer money straight to the game.

If the player wins money, they could use those funds at the buffet or nightclub. Khin said this saves players time, and lets them skip fees and lines at ATMs and is a safer alternative to carrying hundreds of dollars in cash.

“It’s revolutionizing the experience,” Khin said. “It’s removing the friction. … It’s almost like setting up a currency within the casino”

Lai said this could help draw in younger demographics to the machines, who are less likely to carry cash on them and are used to cashless options like Apple Pay.

“If we want to engage younger players, we have to break that barrier and require them to play without cash,” she said. “(Scientific Games will) have something out this year.”

Wireless charging and more hardware updates should also emerge in the near future. And much of this new technology is in our own backyard, Prater said.

“The good thing about Nevada is it’s embracing this, it’s promoting this, and I think it’s important for Nevada to continue,” he said. “We are the gaming tech hub of the world.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.