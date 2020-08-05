105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Slot maker PlayAGS cutting costs — including trade shows

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2020 - 3:59 pm

PlayAGS is focusing on becoming a stronger, more nimble company during the pandemic.

That could mean attending fewer conventions and trade shows, in addition to other moves that cut costs.

“We have taken a very close look at (trade shows), and I think that they’ll be examined closely, more closely, in the future, as to what trade shows vendors should be participating in, ” said David Lopez, president and CEO of the Las Vegas-based slot machine and gaming equipment manufacturer.

With the cancellation of major trade shows such as G2E due to the pandemic, Lopez said the company’s sales team has found creative solutions to keep in touch with customers, including local visits — “with masks, of course,” Lopez said — or virtual meetings.

Lopez said the company may end up utilizing digital events and presentations within the company’s own showroom more in the future.

“As far as the lack of a physical trade show, we’ll be OK,” Lopez said during a Wednesday afternoon earnings call.I think this industry knows how to operate without it. … I don’t think that the lack of a G2E or any particular trade show is going to hurt us any more than this pandemic has. I think the key is just to get those capital dollars flowing again in general.”

It’s disappointing news for the Las Vegas convention industry, which has already faced cancellations in 2020 and early 2021 — including major events like CES and SEMA, which have an economic impact worth millions.

Growing disinterest in trade shows could also deal a heavy blow for many local casino companies, which operate convention space and rely on group business to fill rooms midweek.

PlayAGS executives said told investors the company would be adjusting its cost structure, and only ramping up departments that are “essential to run (the) business,” such as field service, research and development and manufacturing.

The operational changes came after casinos across the world were forced to shut down.

During March and April, nearly all of its customers had closed their operations. By June 30, about 525 of its North American customers’ 970 properties had reopened, at least partially. Most of those that have yet to reopen are in Mexico, which Lopez estimated was one to two months behind the U.S.’s reopening schedule.

In the second quarter, revenue was $16.8 million, down 78 percent compared with the same period last year, while net loss was $42.6 million.

Lopez said the company has seen strong initial performance from its new products, as well as continued momentum from new titles.

Chief Financial Officer Kimo Akiona said PlayAGS has been able to strengthen its liquidity by managing expenses and cutting capital expenditures, but warned investors that COVID-19-related challenges aren’t over.

“In terms of what we’re seeing over the next 6 months, we believe customer budgets will continue to be impact for not only the remainder of the year, but also for 2021,” Akiona said. “The impact of the pandemic may delay any new reopenings and could possibly result in new closures if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.”

PlayAGS shares closed up 2.5 percent Wednesday to $3.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen
Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen
3
Red Rock Resorts CEO unsure if Palms, Texas Station and others will reopen
Red Rock Resorts CEO unsure if Palms, Texas Station and others will reopen
4
Wynn CEO boasts company testing with 2% of workers, 300, positive
Wynn CEO boasts company testing with 2% of workers, 300, positive
5
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More