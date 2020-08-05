Slot maker PlayAGS reports $42.6M loss in second quarter

The company is ramping up departments that are “essential to run (the) business,” an executive said.

PlayAGS Inc. headquarters. (Google screenshot)

PlayAGS is focusing on the essentials amid the pandemic.

The Las Vegas-based slot machine and gaming equipment manufacturer’s president and CEO, David Lopez, said the company is ramping up departments that are “essential to run (the) business,” such as field service, research and development and manufacturing.

The company shifted strategies after casinos across the world were forced to shut down. During March and April, nearly all of its customers had closed their operations. By June 30, about 525 of its North American customers’ 970 properties had reopened, at least partially.

“Although casinos started to reopen in the later part of the quarter, we remained disciplined in how we reintroduced cost back into the business,” Lopez said in a Wednesday news release.

The company reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday: Revenue was $16.8 million, down 78 percent compared with the same period last year, while net loss was $42.6 million.

Lopez added that before, and even during, the global crisis the company has seen strong initial performance from its new products, as well as continued momentum from new titles.

“Given the breadth and depth of our current content portfolio, we believe that the long-term opportunities for AGS remain intact and that we have ample liquidity and the best-in-class team to navigate through near-term uncertainties,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer Kimo Akiona said PlayAGS has been able to strengthen its liquidity by managing expenses and cutting capital expenditures.

“Although it is hard to predict exactly how the pandemic will continue to impact the macro operating environment, given all of the measures we’ve taken, we believe we are positioned with sufficient liquidity and flexibility to emerge from this a more competitive and more nimble organization,” he said in the statement.

The company is set to discuss earnings at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

PlayAGS shares closed up 2.5 percent Wednesday to $3.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.

