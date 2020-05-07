Slot maker says entire gaming industry ‘significantly impacted’

It’s not just casinos getting hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic; it’s also the companies manufacturing the games that fill them.

David Lopez, president and CEO of Las Vegas-based gaming equipment and slot machine manufacturer PlayAGS, said the entire gaming industry has been “significantly impacted” by the outbreak and subsequent casino closures across the country.

PlayAGS reported $54.3 million in revenue in the first quarter, a 26 percent drop compared to the year prior. Nearly all of the manufacturer’s customers have closed their operations.

The company was able to reduce its monthly cash burn nearly 80 percent to $4 million through company-wide salary reductions, layoffs and furloughs, capital expenditure reductions and by strengthening its liquidity position.

“We are approaching the uncertainty and challenges in the second quarter and the rest of 2020 with resolve and from a position of strength given the recent reinforcement of our balance sheet and operational initiatives,” Lopez said in a Thursday statement. “We are focused on not simply managing through the crisis, but building a strong future for our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

PlayAGS shares closed up 7.8 percent Thursday to $3.89.

