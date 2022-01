Ending the first week of 2022 on a high note, a slot player won a $127K jackpot at a Henderson casino.

Leah Klass hit a $127,122.70 jackpot on Lightning Link at Green Valley Ranch. (Station Casinos)

Ending the first week of 2022 on a high note, Leah Klass is the recent jackpot winner of $127,122.70 at Green Valley Ranch.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Klass played her luck well by betting merely $5 on Lighting Link and hitting.

Green Valley Ranch is located at 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson.