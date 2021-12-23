Slot player hits $467K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

A woman hit the jackpot while playing slots in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Mary won $467,387.89 while playing an Elvis slot machine Wednesday night at El Cortez. (Instagram)

A visitor from Hawaii won $26,160 on a Dollar Storm slot machine on Dec. 10 at El Cortez. (El Cortez)

In a social media post, the El Cortez congratulated Mary for winning $467,387.89 while playing an Elvis slot machine Wednesday night.

Several players at the downtown casino have won in December, including a visitor from Hawaii who won $26,160 on a Dollar Storm slot machine on Dec. 10.

The Casino Royale Hotel also had one lucky player hit the jackpot this week. The player won $305,338.43 on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Strip hotel on Monday.