The player won by playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot.

The winner got a Dancing Drums Explosion slot jackpot worth nearly $3 million. (The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It doesn’t always take a lot to win big.

Last week a slot player at The Venetian turned $5.88 into $2,835,768 by playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot.

The player, who asked to stay anonymous, matched three Explosion symbols in the Fu Babies bonus, according to a news release from The Venetian.

Several jackpots were won over the weekend from casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.