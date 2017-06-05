Slot players claim big jackpots over weekend in Las Vegas

IGT's Wheel of Fortune slot is shown at the IGT showroom at their Las Vegas headquarters, Friday, June 2, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Slot players walked away with big jackpots over the weekend in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, the IGT “Wheel of Fortune” Lucky 7s jackpot was hit at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur.

The winning jackpot totaled about $1.67 million. The $1 progressive game resets to the base amount of $1 million.

Then on Sunday, the IGT “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Hot Ice game was hit at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip.

That jackpot totaled about $343,000, and the 25-cent progressive game resets to the base amount of $200,000.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous, an IGT spokeswoman said in an email.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

