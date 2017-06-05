ad-fullscreen
Casinos & Gaming

Slot players claim big jackpots over weekend in Las Vegas

By Daniel Behringer Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2017 - 12:00 pm
 

Slot players walked away with big jackpots over the weekend in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, the IGT “Wheel of Fortune” Lucky 7s jackpot was hit at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur.

The winning jackpot totaled about $1.67 million. The $1 progressive game resets to the base amount of $1 million.

Then on Sunday, the IGT “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Hot Ice game was hit at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip.

That jackpot totaled about $343,000, and the 25-cent progressive game resets to the base amount of $200,000.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous, an IGT spokeswoman said in an email.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

Contact Dan Behringer at dbehringer@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0296. Follow @DanBehringer221 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
