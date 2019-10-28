Slots player connects for $492K on Las Vegas Strip

The winner played five credits for the winning jackpot that hit just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine (John Locher/AP)

The wheels came up outstanding for a slots player on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday.

A player connected for $492,743.64 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine at Park MGM.

The winner played five credits for the winning jackpot that hit just after 11 p.m.

No information was available on the identity of the winner.

