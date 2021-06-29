Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet

A slots player at The Venetian won more than $1.5 million Monday night off a $5 bet, according to a tweet from the casino.

Sometimes you can trust Monday, Monday.

A slots player at The Venetian won more than $1.5 million Monday night off a $5 bet, according to a tweet from the casino.

We have a winner! Last night, a guest who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® Slots when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot. pic.twitter.com/iYIrwslh6Y — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) June 29, 2021

No other information was available.

Winners at the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A slots player won $10,499.83.

California

This is the way to spend $3.

🎡 A $3 bet turned into an incredible $12,529.95 win for this lucky winner! 🎡 pic.twitter.com/8olXfrLcvE — California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 25, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Irma and Patrick won $11,532 on Dancing Drums: Prosperity.

Oyo

Daejonae won a $29,989 jackpot on The Walking Dead slots machine.

Brrrrrrrrrrrains? 🧟

No! Gains! 💸 Congratulations to Daejonae for hitting a $29,989 jackpot on #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/xHF70zVUmc — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 23, 2021

Monday started well for Judith, too.

Judith started Monday off right: over $15,500 right after the stroke of midnight! #GoalsAF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/grH4461FS0 — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 28, 2021

Plaza

Let’s here it for Minette!

Suncoast

A player won a $13,551 jackpot on the Mega Link slot.

These slots are hot at Suncoast! 🔥 A lucky guest hit this $13,551 jackpot on the Mega Link slot!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/Qns5sJMsHx — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 28, 2021

