80°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 3:17 pm
 
The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sometimes you can trust Monday, Monday.

A slots player at The Venetian won more than $1.5 million Monday night off a $5 bet, according to a tweet from the casino.

No other information was available.

Winners at the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A slots player won $10,499.83.

California

This is the way to spend $3.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Irma and Patrick won $11,532 on Dancing Drums: Prosperity.

Oyo

Daejonae won a $29,989 jackpot on The Walking Dead slots machine.

Monday started well for Judith, too.

Plaza

Let’s here it for Minette!

Suncoast

A player won a $13,551 jackpot on the Mega Link slot.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands owns The Venetian.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
2
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
3
At least 20K people came to Resorts World’s opening night
At least 20K people came to Resorts World’s opening night
4
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
5
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Ascuaga, seen in Las Vegas in 2010. (Mike Stotts)
John Ascuaga, a Northern Nevada gambling icon, dies at age 96
The Associated Press

John Ascuaga, the son of Basque sheepherders who became a northern Nevada gambling icon after he bought a small coffee shop with a few slot machines in Sparks in 1960 and turned it into a major hotel-casino he operated for more than a half century, has died. He was 96.

 
MGM Resorts activates solar power array
By / RJ

The 323,000-panel solar array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply daylight power for 36,000 rooms in 13 MGM Resorts International properties.