Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel

The multiple wins were among several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest won 10 slots jackpots — five each on Friday and Saturday — totalling $2,072,831 at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player at Caesars Palace had quite a weekend.

The guest won 10 slots jackpots — five each on Friday and Saturday — totalling $2,072,831, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Harrah’s hit

Nicholas Isaac of Dunwoody, Georgia, won a major progressive jackpot of $135,227 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday at Harrah’s.

Isaac plans to purchase a new car with his winnings, the casino said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $2 bet is a hit.

$2 to $11k 🤯 Congrats to this guest on the win! pic.twitter.com/JZtJHfuSDq — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 14, 2023

A big win on a big machine.

Now that's a tall fortune 🤑 Congrats on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/SdR7enZgHi — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 21, 2023

Cannery

A polite machine asking the winner to “Please Wait.”

Now that's a money bag 🤑 Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/Vajw9jCO0G — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 15, 2023

Four Queens

A pair of jackpots of at least $20,000 set the pace downtown.

🎉 Big shoutout to all the incredible winners at Four Queens Casino! 💰 From impressive $8,000 jackpots to mind-blowing $23,000 wins, it was a week of thrilling victories. Congrats to everyone who hit the jackpot! 🎊 #MoneyMonday #FourQueens #Jackpot #LasVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/GMUs8yeW1X — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 14, 2023

Gold Coast

Dragon Link: Autumn Moon comes through with a $10 wager.

DRAGON LINK W 🌔 This lucky winner filled up their board to the tune of $15,707 off a $10 spin! pic.twitter.com/XXktQ3sG4d — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 14, 2023

Main Street Station

Dragon Link: Golden Century strikes with a $10 wager.

Bet big, win big!! $10 turns into $13,835 for this lucky player when DragonLink decided to bring the fire. 🐉 🔥 💲 pic.twitter.com/RZue6diIkb — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 21, 2023

The Orleans

That’s a big haul.

$50K VP HIT?! 🤯 A $100 hand delivered 4 ACES + 3 for this lucky — and BOLD — player! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2f0uK9jIga — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 14, 2023

Rampart

A local patron, playing $50 hands, won $40,000 on a Multi-Hand Five Play draw poker machine.

A Blazing 7s slots jackpot for more than $14,000 sets the pace.

We’re thrilled to share some nice jackpots from this past week! Congratulations to our lucky winners! 🎉 Wishing everyone lots of luck and good fortune at Rampart Casino! #RampartCasino #Jackpots #Luckhttps://t.co/3Dkq84Wle9 pic.twitter.com/ri1QPsuzBk — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) August 17, 2023

Sam’s Town

Someone will return to Canada a little happier.

A very happy guest from Canada hit the Mega Progressive jackpot on “Reel Riches Dragons Wealth” for $20,158.00 with an $.88 cents bet!! pic.twitter.com/pxI7NhyLuI — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 14, 2023

Beat that.

Congrats to the big winner who hit this jackpot for $11,639.00 on Dancing Drums Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/l17wLFTIcv — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 17, 2023

South Point

A local player celebrates a pai gow poker haul of nearly $90,000.

Cheers to our lucky local winner! 🥳💰 A Las Vegas local player hit the Pai Gow Progressive yesterday, taking home an amazing prize of $84,662, along with an additional $5,000 on fortune bonus!🎉 pic.twitter.com/J0cgeqdm8F — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 17, 2023

Sunset Station

Coming up big for $5.25.

SUPER TRIPLE PLAY VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a whopping $33,958.88 jackpot with a $5.25 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/a2PuBmdD3t — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 16, 2023

It’s nice when things are in order.

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 👑🔶💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush and winning $11,979.40 with a $0.50 bet 😏👍 pic.twitter.com/rNugjJs7pV — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 17, 2023

Going colossal with video keno.

FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT 💲💲💲 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,902.50 with a $5 bet 👌😁 pic.twitter.com/RISPMbFl2e — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 17, 2023

Expanding the beat.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁 🥁 🥁 Congratulations to a lucky local for winning $30,688.24 with a $1.76 bet 👏😲💸 pic.twitter.com/4dFEZDzVhy — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 20, 2023

DANCING DRUMS TRIO JACKPOT 🥁💸 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,422.24 with a $2.88 bet 😆👍 pic.twitter.com/qsfe1sltc7 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 21, 2023

Treasure Island

Way to go, Carmelo!

#WinnerWednesday Jackpot Alert! Congrats to Carmelo M for hitting the $15,270 Mighty Cash Ultra jackpot! 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/Yj2IbR3Zy6 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 16, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.