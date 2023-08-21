Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
The multiple wins were among several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player at Caesars Palace had quite a weekend.
The guest won 10 slots jackpots — five each on Friday and Saturday — totalling $2,072,831, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Harrah’s hit
Nicholas Isaac of Dunwoody, Georgia, won a major progressive jackpot of $135,227 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday at Harrah’s.
Isaac plans to purchase a new car with his winnings, the casino said.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A $2 bet is a hit.
$2 to $11k 🤯
Congrats to this guest on the win! pic.twitter.com/JZtJHfuSDq
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 14, 2023
A big win on a big machine.
Now that's a tall fortune 🤑
Congrats on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/SdR7enZgHi
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 21, 2023
Cannery
A polite machine asking the winner to “Please Wait.”
Now that's a money bag 🤑
Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/Vajw9jCO0G
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 15, 2023
Four Queens
A pair of jackpots of at least $20,000 set the pace downtown.
🎉 Big shoutout to all the incredible winners at Four Queens Casino! 💰 From impressive $8,000 jackpots to mind-blowing $23,000 wins, it was a week of thrilling victories. Congrats to everyone who hit the jackpot! 🎊 #MoneyMonday #FourQueens #Jackpot #LasVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/GMUs8yeW1X
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 14, 2023
Gold Coast
Dragon Link: Autumn Moon comes through with a $10 wager.
DRAGON LINK W 🌔
This lucky winner filled up their board to the tune of $15,707 off a $10 spin! pic.twitter.com/XXktQ3sG4d
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 14, 2023
Main Street Station
Dragon Link: Golden Century strikes with a $10 wager.
Bet big, win big!! $10 turns into $13,835 for this lucky player when DragonLink decided to bring the fire. 🐉 🔥 💲 pic.twitter.com/RZue6diIkb
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 21, 2023
The Orleans
That’s a big haul.
$50K VP HIT?! 🤯
A $100 hand delivered 4 ACES + 3 for this lucky — and BOLD — player! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2f0uK9jIga
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 14, 2023
Rampart
A local patron, playing $50 hands, won $40,000 on a Multi-Hand Five Play draw poker machine.
A Blazing 7s slots jackpot for more than $14,000 sets the pace.
We’re thrilled to share some nice jackpots from this past week! Congratulations to our lucky winners! 🎉 Wishing everyone lots of luck and good fortune at Rampart Casino! #RampartCasino #Jackpots #Luckhttps://t.co/3Dkq84Wle9 pic.twitter.com/ri1QPsuzBk
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) August 17, 2023
Sam’s Town
Someone will return to Canada a little happier.
A very happy guest from Canada hit the Mega Progressive jackpot on “Reel Riches Dragons Wealth” for $20,158.00 with an $.88 cents bet!! pic.twitter.com/pxI7NhyLuI
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 14, 2023
Beat that.
Congrats to the big winner who hit this jackpot for $11,639.00 on Dancing Drums Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/l17wLFTIcv
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 17, 2023
South Point
A local player celebrates a pai gow poker haul of nearly $90,000.
Cheers to our lucky local winner! 🥳💰
A Las Vegas local player hit the Pai Gow Progressive yesterday, taking home an amazing prize of $84,662, along with an additional $5,000 on fortune bonus!🎉 pic.twitter.com/J0cgeqdm8F
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 17, 2023
Sunset Station
Coming up big for $5.25.
SUPER TRIPLE PLAY VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a whopping $33,958.88 jackpot with a $5.25 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/a2PuBmdD3t
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 16, 2023
It’s nice when things are in order.
VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 👑🔶💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush and winning $11,979.40 with a $0.50 bet 😏👍 pic.twitter.com/rNugjJs7pV
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 17, 2023
Going colossal with video keno.
FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT 💲💲💲
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,902.50 with a $5 bet 👌😁 pic.twitter.com/RISPMbFl2e
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 17, 2023
Expanding the beat.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁 🥁 🥁
Congratulations to a lucky local for winning $30,688.24 with a $1.76 bet 👏😲💸 pic.twitter.com/4dFEZDzVhy
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 20, 2023
DANCING DRUMS TRIO JACKPOT 🥁💸
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,422.24 with a $2.88 bet 😆👍 pic.twitter.com/qsfe1sltc7
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 21, 2023
Treasure Island
Way to go, Carmelo!
#WinnerWednesday Jackpot Alert! Congrats to Carmelo M for hitting the $15,270 Mighty Cash Ultra jackpot!
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/Yj2IbR3Zy6
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 16, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.