82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 1:52 pm
 
A guest won 10 slots jackpots — five each on Friday and Saturday — totalling $2,072,831 at ...
A guest won 10 slots jackpots — five each on Friday and Saturday — totalling $2,072,831 at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player at Caesars Palace had quite a weekend.

The guest won 10 slots jackpots — five each on Friday and Saturday — totalling $2,072,831, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Harrah’s hit

Nicholas Isaac of Dunwoody, Georgia, won a major progressive jackpot of $135,227 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday at Harrah’s.

Nicholas Isaac of Dunwoody, Georgia, won a major progressive jackpot of $135,227 while playing ...
Nicholas Isaac of Dunwoody, Georgia, won a major progressive jackpot of $135,227 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Harrah’s in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Isaac plans to purchase a new car with his winnings, the casino said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $2 bet is a hit.

A big win on a big machine.

Cannery

A polite machine asking the winner to “Please Wait.”

Four Queens

A pair of jackpots of at least $20,000 set the pace downtown.

Gold Coast

Dragon Link: Autumn Moon comes through with a $10 wager.

Main Street Station

Dragon Link: Golden Century strikes with a $10 wager.

The Orleans

That’s a big haul.

Rampart

A local patron, playing $50 hands, won $40,000 on a Multi-Hand Five Play draw poker machine.

(JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa)
(JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa)

A Blazing 7s slots jackpot for more than $14,000 sets the pace.

Sam’s Town

Someone will return to Canada a little happier.

Beat that.

South Point

A local player celebrates a pai gow poker haul of nearly $90,000.

Sunset Station

Coming up big for $5.25.

It’s nice when things are in order.

Going colossal with video keno.

Expanding the beat.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Carmelo!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Tracking Hilary: Flight cancellations, delays continue at Harry Reid Airport
Tracking Hilary: Flight cancellations, delays continue at Harry Reid Airport
2
More than an inch of rain, flooding close Death Valley National Park
More than an inch of rain, flooding close Death Valley National Park
3
Is there enough time for Raiders’ Jacobs to get ready for opener?
Is there enough time for Raiders’ Jacobs to get ready for opener?
4
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
5
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport