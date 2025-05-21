74°F
Slots player hits 2 jackpots on same machine in downtown Las Vegas

A slots player hit two jackpots on the same machine at a casino in downtown Las Vegas. (4Queens ...
A slots player hit two jackpots on the same machine at a casino in downtown Las Vegas. (4QueensLV/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2025 - 7:08 am
 

A lucky slots player is heading home with some extra money in their pocket after hitting two jackpots on the same machine in downtown Las Vegas.

The guest, who was identified only as being from Arizona, hit the two jackpots while playing the Buffalo Link slot machine at the Four Queens Hotel & Casino in downtown, the casino posted on social media.

According to the Four Queens, the gambler first won a jackpot worth $5,200 then took home another $12,100 after hitting the grand progressive.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

