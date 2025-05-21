Slots player hits 2 jackpots on same machine in downtown Las Vegas

A lucky slots player is heading home with some extra money in their pocket after hitting two jackpots on the same machine in downtown Las Vegas.

A slots player hit two jackpots on the same machine at a casino in downtown Las Vegas. (4QueensLV/X)

The guest, who was identified only as being from Arizona, hit the two jackpots while playing the Buffalo Link slot machine at the Four Queens Hotel & Casino in downtown, the casino posted on social media.

According to the Four Queens, the gambler first won a jackpot worth $5,200 then took home another $12,100 after hitting the grand progressive.

Huge win for this Arizona player who doubled down on BUFFALO! 🦬 A $5,200 jackpot was followed by an even bigger $12,100 win, hitting the grand progressive! Congratulations! 🎰🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/56V040eYVa — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 19, 2025

