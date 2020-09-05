108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2020 - 1:49 pm
 

The Labor Day weekend started incredibly strong for one slots player at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

A slots player at Sunset Station turned a 60-cent wager into a progressive Superlock Jackpot win worth $111,748.43.

The winning spin hit around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At the Golden Nugget, a $25 wager on a video poker machine became a $20,000 haul for one player.

At the Cannery, Francisco connected for a $14,369.10 jackpot on Lightning Link.

At The Orleans, one slots player hit a $12,869 jackpot.

At Binion’s a visitor from Indiana won $4,914 on a Triple 7 machine.

Four Queens has had several winners this weekend. For starters, a dealt spades royal flush was worth $8,000 for one lucky player.

In addition, a California visitor on a Buffalo machine hit a bonus jackpot for $6,126.

Pabla from Texas lined up 3 Tabasco logos to collect a $5,000 jackpot.

Also, a local player had no trouble holding the diamond royal flush he drew, winning $4,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
2
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
3
Las Vegas judge puts an end to ‘world war weed’
Las Vegas judge puts an end to ‘world war weed’
4
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 7 vs. Canucks
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 7 vs. Canucks
5
Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves faces suspension for illegal check to head
Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves faces suspension for illegal check to head
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST