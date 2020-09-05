Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino

The winning spin hit around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sunset Station.

The Labor Day weekend started incredibly strong for one slots player at a Las Vegas Valley casino.

A slots player at Sunset Station turned a 60-cent wager into a progressive Superlock Jackpot win worth $111,748.43.

$111K PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT HITS @SunsetStation_ LAST NIGHT! Not bad for a .60 bet. What. A. HIT. pic.twitter.com/C5qhyp12w0 — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) September 5, 2020

The winning spin hit around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At the Golden Nugget, a $25 wager on a video poker machine became a $20,000 haul for one player.

What a way to start the Holiday Weekend. Congratulations!! 😀 pic.twitter.com/EM9zWBpFdc — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) September 4, 2020

At the Cannery, Francisco connected for a $14,369.10 jackpot on Lightning Link.

Lightning strikes for Francisco, who is a winner of $14,369.10 thanks to his jackpot on Lightning Link! pic.twitter.com/PvsSN3NS5S — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 5, 2020

At The Orleans, one slots player hit a $12,869 jackpot.

Call the attendant… We have a $12,869 jackpot on our hands! Congratulations to the lucky winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/pOrp0M9LUf — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 4, 2020

At Binion’s a visitor from Indiana won $4,914 on a Triple 7 machine.

Congratulations to our lucky winner from Indiana. She hit the .05 7x Pay for a sweet $4,914 jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/SYUyNME46f — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 5, 2020

Four Queens has had several winners this weekend. For starters, a dealt spades royal flush was worth $8,000 for one lucky player.

#luckylocal hit a #RoyalFlush in spades (dealt on the first hand) for $8000 on the $2 denom video poker by @IGTJackpots. Congratulations to our lucky gentleman!!! pic.twitter.com/oJxRcMf20i — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 5, 2020

In addition, a California visitor on a Buffalo machine hit a bonus jackpot for $6,126.

#luckylady visiting from California playing a Buffalo machine hit a bonus $jackpot for $6,126! Congratulations to our lucky winner!#4queens #4queenslv #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/GB6DJteIqa — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 5, 2020

Pabla from Texas lined up 3 Tabasco logos to collect a $5,000 jackpot.

Congratulations to Pabla from Texas who lined up 3 Tabasco on an @IGTJackpots reel game and collected a #jackpot of $5000!#4queens #4queenslv #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/V77BbOiy8m — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) September 5, 2020

Also, a local player had no trouble holding the diamond royal flush he drew, winning $4,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.