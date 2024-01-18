Slots player hits for $122K at west Las Vegas Valley casino
The wins were two of several jackpots across the region.
A tip of the cap to Tippi is in order.
The Las Vegas slots player totaled more than $122,000 in slots jackpots on back-to-back days at Rampart Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.
On Tuesday, Tippi hit a $61,438 jackpot on a Dragon Cash machine. She followed that up on Wednesday with a $61,539 hit.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Cannery
Hurray for Sarah!
Sarah sure knows how to play her cards right! 🎉🃏💵
Help us in congratulating her on her incredible $32k win in Ultimate Texas Hold'em at @CanneryCasino! pic.twitter.com/p6IrtuPdeP
— Boyd Rewards (@boydrewards) January 18, 2024
Palms
For $47,054.80? Sure, we’ll wait.
this jackpot win has us totes obsessed! congrats, juicy winner! 🍒💸
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/e6XRVcMIiG
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 18, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Mo’ Mummy for Mo’ money.
$40,842.43 HIT!
CONGRATS to this local Santa Fe Boarding Pass player. They got Mo' Money on the Mo' Mummy grand progressive last night. pic.twitter.com/XOIWn3XwBv
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 18, 2024
The Strat
When you win $25,000, you can wear any hat you want. Congrats, Andrew!
Join us in congratulating Andrew for taking home the first prize in The STRAT's incredible $25,000 Vegas Wonderland Slot Tournament! 🎉🎰 pic.twitter.com/9BDlDskpY1
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 16, 2024
Suncoast
Four of a kind with a kicker and a multiplier works.
Check out this incredible $24,240 win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/RszYhoHSFw
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 16, 2024
Sunset Station
Big win on a $4.40 bet.
🎆 BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT 🎇
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,771.92 with a $4.40 bet 👌😉🎉 pic.twitter.com/4GQOKppe3w
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 16, 2024
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.