Casinos & Gaming

Slots player hits for $122K at west Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 10:36 am
 
Las Vegas slots player Tippi celebrates her $61,438 jackpot on Dragon Cash on Tuesday, Jan. 16, ...
Las Vegas slots player Tippi celebrates her $61,438 jackpot on Dragon Cash on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

A tip of the cap to Tippi is in order.

The Las Vegas slots player totaled more than $122,000 in slots jackpots on back-to-back days at Rampart Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Tippi hit a $61,438 jackpot on a Dragon Cash machine. She followed that up on Wednesday with a $61,539 hit.

Las Vegas slots player Tippi celebrates her $61,539 jackpot on Dragon Cash on Wednesday, Jan. 1 ...
Las Vegas slots player Tippi celebrates her $61,539 jackpot on Dragon Cash on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Hurray for Sarah!

Palms

For $47,054.80? Sure, we’ll wait.

Santa Fe Station

Mo’ Mummy for Mo’ money.

The Strat

When you win $25,000, you can wear any hat you want. Congrats, Andrew!

Suncoast

Four of a kind with a kicker and a multiplier works.

Sunset Station

Big win on a $4.40 bet.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

