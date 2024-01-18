Slots player hits for $122K at west Las Vegas Valley casino

The wins were two of several jackpots across the region.

Las Vegas slots player Tippi celebrates her $61,438 jackpot on Dragon Cash on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

A tip of the cap to Tippi is in order.

The Las Vegas slots player totaled more than $122,000 in slots jackpots on back-to-back days at Rampart Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Tippi hit a $61,438 jackpot on a Dragon Cash machine. She followed that up on Wednesday with a $61,539 hit.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Hurray for Sarah!

Sarah sure knows how to play her cards right! 🎉🃏💵 Help us in congratulating her on her incredible $32k win in Ultimate Texas Hold'em at @CanneryCasino! pic.twitter.com/p6IrtuPdeP — Boyd Rewards (@boydrewards) January 18, 2024

Palms

For $47,054.80? Sure, we’ll wait.

this jackpot win has us totes obsessed! congrats, juicy winner! 🍒💸 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/e6XRVcMIiG — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 18, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Mo’ Mummy for Mo’ money.

$40,842.43 HIT! CONGRATS to this local Santa Fe Boarding Pass player. They got Mo' Money on the Mo' Mummy grand progressive last night. pic.twitter.com/XOIWn3XwBv — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 18, 2024

The Strat

When you win $25,000, you can wear any hat you want. Congrats, Andrew!

Join us in congratulating Andrew for taking home the first prize in The STRAT's incredible $25,000 Vegas Wonderland Slot Tournament! 🎉🎰 pic.twitter.com/9BDlDskpY1 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 16, 2024

Suncoast

Four of a kind with a kicker and a multiplier works.

Check out this incredible $24,240 win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/RszYhoHSFw — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 16, 2024

Sunset Station

Big win on a $4.40 bet.

🎆 BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT 🎇 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,771.92 with a $4.40 bet 👌😉🎉 pic.twitter.com/4GQOKppe3w — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 16, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.