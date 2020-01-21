Slots player hits for $464K in Las Vegas casino

The winning $1.25, five-coin wager hit just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

So you thought the Chiefs and 49ers had some fun on Sunday.

A player won $464,287.57 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond machine at South Point.

Another big win! Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who scored a massive $464,287 jackpot at @southpointlv in Las Vegas, NV! #IGTJackpots — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) January 21, 2020

The winning $1.25, five-coin wager hit just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

Across the Las Vegas Valley

At Cannery, a Double Blessings jackpot hit for $13,773.65 for one lucky player.

A Grand Jackpot on Double Blessings for $13,773.65! Congratulations to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/P9GujqrjD7 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 21, 2020

At Fremont, some nifty play on Four Card Keno netted one player nearly $13,000.

Check out this 9-spot action a lucky guest hit at Fremont! They played all of the same numbers on Four Card Keno to win $12,925! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners #FourCardKeno #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/L5YUy3NpBz — Fremont Casino (@fremont) January 20, 2020

Congratulations to Bryce at Aliante Hotel for his $11,244 hit on Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel.

Bryce won $11,244 playing Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel! 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fCXYWw56ZX — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 20, 2020

