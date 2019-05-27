Slots player hits for over $221K in southeast Las Vegas
It’s the second six-figure hit in three days for a Wheel of Fortune machine in Las Vegas.
A slots player had a memorable holiday weekend in Las Vegas.
The bettor, who chose to remain anonymous, hit for $221,463.46 on the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars machine at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway.
The jackpot was hit just after 1:10 p.m. Saturday, according to an International Game Technology spokeswoman.
It’s the second six-figure hit in three days for a Wheel of Fortune machine. One person hit for nearly $300,000 at Planet Hollywood on Thursday.
