Slots player turns $10 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A slots player on the Las Vegas Strip might have renewed love for a legendary TV game show.
On a $10 spin, the player won a $1,267,504 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold on Wednesday at Aria, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.
IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
