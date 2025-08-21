104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Slots player turns $10 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A player won a $1,267,504 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold on Wednesday, Aug. ...
A player won a $1,267,504 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (International Game Technology)
More Stories
Pedestrians pass by the elevator towers along The Strip on Aug. 5, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gil ...
Does Las Vegas still offer value to visitors? Depends on who you ask
Iconic Strip casino statues, artwork to be auctioned off
Feds want light sentence for bookie linked to Strip resort, Ohtani interpreter
Off-Strip casino-resort closes $176M loan for renovations
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 10:27 am
 

A slots player on the Las Vegas Strip might have renewed love for a legendary TV game show.

On a $10 spin, the player won a $1,267,504 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold on Wednesday at Aria, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES