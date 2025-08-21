Slots player turns $10 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A slots player on the Las Vegas Strip might have renewed love for a legendary TV game show.

A player won a $1,267,504 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (International Game Technology)

On a $10 spin, the player won a $1,267,504 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold on Wednesday at Aria, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

