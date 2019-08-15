Slots player wins $2M on Wheel of Fortune in Reno

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Whether in northern or southern Nevada, winning seven figures on a slot machine is going to feel pretty good.

A player hit a $2,142,106 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune progressive slots machine Wednesday at Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, according to the International Game Technology Twitter feed.

Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune Slots player who scored a whopping $2,142,106 jackpot at @SilverLegacy! #IGTJackpots — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) August 14, 2019

Silver Legacy is part of Eldorado Resorts, which is working on a $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. that is slated to close next year.

