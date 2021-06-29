Slots players hit $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
A slots player at The Venetian won more than $1.5 million Monday night off a $5 bet, according to a tweet from the casino.
Sometimes you can trust Monday, Monday.
We have a winner! Last night, a guest who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® Slots when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot. pic.twitter.com/iYIrwslh6Y
— The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) June 29, 2021
No other information was available.
Winners at the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A slots player won $10,499.83.
Congratulations to this lucky winner of $10,499.83! #vivalasvegas #binions #binionslv #fremontst #dtlv pic.twitter.com/JblRqAk8nS
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) June 28, 2021
California
This is the way to spend $3.
🎡 A $3 bet turned into an incredible $12,529.95 win for this lucky winner! 🎡 pic.twitter.com/8olXfrLcvE
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 25, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Irma and Patrick won $11,532 on Dancing Drums: Prosperity.
🥁 🥁 🥁 #WINNERS Irma & Patrick $11,532 on #DancingDrums 🥁 🥁 🥁 @HarrahsLaughlin #caesarsrewards #laughlin #caesarsentertainment pic.twitter.com/TEMFoZ5LZ8
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) June 27, 2021
Oyo
Daejonae won a $29,989 jackpot on The Walking Dead slots machine.
Brrrrrrrrrrrains? 🧟
No! Gains! 💸
Congratulations to Daejonae for hitting a $29,989 jackpot on #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/xHF70zVUmc
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 23, 2021
Monday started well for Judith, too.
Judith started Monday off right: over $15,500 right after the stroke of midnight! #GoalsAF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/grH4461FS0
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 28, 2021
Plaza
Let’s here it for Minette!
Big Winner Alert! Minette won $10,090 here at #PlazaLV! ✨
To see a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/m80Py78XIr#Jackpot #PlazaLV50 #Vegas #OnlyVegas #DTLV #Winner #Slots #FremontStreet pic.twitter.com/n7RMzVqwNY
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) June 26, 2021
Suncoast
A player won a $13,551 jackpot on the Mega Link slot.
These slots are hot at Suncoast! 🔥
A lucky guest hit this $13,551 jackpot on the Mega Link slot!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/Qns5sJMsHx
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 28, 2021
