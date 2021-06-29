104°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Slots players hit $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 3:17 pm
 
The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sometimes you can trust Monday, Monday.

A slots player at The Venetian won more than $1.5 million Monday night off a $5 bet, according to a tweet from the casino.

No other information was available.

Winners at the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A slots player won $10,499.83.

California

This is the way to spend $3.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Irma and Patrick won $11,532 on Dancing Drums: Prosperity.

Oyo

Daejonae won a $29,989 jackpot on The Walking Dead slots machine.

Monday started well for Judith, too.

Plaza

Let’s here it for Minette!

Suncoast

A player won a $13,551 jackpot on the Mega Link slot.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands owns The Venetian.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Transgender woman captures Miss Nevada USA pageant
Transgender woman captures Miss Nevada USA pageant
2
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
3
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
4
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
MGM Resorts activates solar power array
By / RJ

The 323,000-panel solar array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply daylight power for 36,000 rooms in 13 MGM Resorts International properties.