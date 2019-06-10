SLS Las Vegas owner Alex Meruelo looking to buy Arizona Coyotes

SLS Las Vegas owner Alex Meruelo would become the first Latin American owner of a National Hockey League team if he successfully acquires the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk (17) attempts a wraparound shot against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Phil Covey valets a car at SLS Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The owner of the SLS Las Vegas on the Strip is looking to buy the Arizona Coyotes National Hockey League team.

In a brief statement, a representative for Alex Meruelo said the billionaire entrepreneur, who also owns the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, confirmed talks are progressing.

“While we are unable to provide more in-depth information at this time, we can confirm Alex Meruelo, owner of Meruelo Group including SLS Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, has expressed interest in purchasing the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes,” said Christopher Abraham, a spokesman for the Meruelo Group.

Meruelo, of Cuban ancestry, would be the first Latin American owner of an NHL franchise if his efforts to acquire the Coyotes is successful.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

