Casinos & Gaming

SLS Las Vegas owner Alex Meruelo looking to buy Arizona Coyotes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2019 - 11:54 am
 

The owner of the SLS Las Vegas on the Strip is looking to buy the Arizona Coyotes National Hockey League team.

In a brief statement, a representative for Alex Meruelo said the billionaire entrepreneur, who also owns the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, confirmed talks are progressing.

“While we are unable to provide more in-depth information at this time, we can confirm Alex Meruelo, owner of Meruelo Group including SLS Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, has expressed interest in purchasing the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes,” said Christopher Abraham, a spokesman for the Meruelo Group.

Meruelo, of Cuban ancestry, would be the first Latin American owner of an NHL franchise if his efforts to acquire the Coyotes is successful.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.

Judge: Federal wagering law only applies to sports gambling
By Bailey Schulz and Richard N. Velotta / RJ

Nevada’s gaming industry can take a sigh of relief after a federal judge ruled Monday that a law prohibiting interstate wagering applies only to sports gambling.