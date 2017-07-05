SLS Las Vegas rewards program rebranded to ‘pay homage’ to Sahara

SLS Las Vegas has renamed its rewards program to Club 52 amid rumors the Strip resort’s new owner will also revert the name back to the original Sahara.

SLS Las Vegas has renamed its rewards program to Club 52. (SLS Las Vegas)

Alex Meruelo, the owner of Reno-based casino Grand Sierra Resort, agreed in May to buy the SLS from a San Francisco-based real estate fund. The deal will be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Meruelo’s purchase sparked rumors he would change the name of the struggling resort to the Sahara, which stood more than 50 years on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Ave until 2007.

“Paying homage to its roots, Club 52 represents the year the Sahara Hotel and Casino opened its doors,’’ SLS said in a statement Wednesday. SLS changed the name from The Code.

Spokesmen for the SLS and Meruelo had previously declined to comment on the rumor the resort’s name will be changed. They could not be reached immediately Wednesday for comment.

The SLS has struggled since opening in 2014 at a cost of $415 million investment due to its isolation from the rest of the Strip.

Many in the casino industry also said the SLS name never reverberated with gaming fans.

