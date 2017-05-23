SLS on Las Vegas Strip sold to Meruelo Group

The sign for the new W Hotel is raised at the SLS hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alex Meruelo and Meruelo Group, owners of the Grand Sierra in Reno, have agreed to buy the SLS Las Vegas for an undisclosed amount from Stockbridge Capital Partners.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday without giving additional detail.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a premier gaming property on the world famous Las Vegas Strip,” Meruelo said in the statement.

The SLS Las Vegas, once known as the Sahara, opened in 2014 after a $415 million upgrade. The resort, which operates 1,327 rooms, had struggled initially to generate a profit due to its location on the Strip’s northern end.

The hotel reported a net loss of nearly $84 million during the first six months of 2015. Sam Nazarian, owner of sbe Entertainment, sold his 10 percent stake in the SLS Las Vegas to majority owner Stockbridge in October 2015.

Meruelo Group Expansion

Meruelo Group, a minority-owned and operated holding company founded in 1986, has interests in 35 companies across a host of industries ranging from construction and engineering to hospitality and gaming, media, real estate and food services.

The Grand Sierra in Reno, its only gaming business, features 1,995 guest rooms and a 100,000 square foot casino. Meruelo spokesman Andrew Diss said the company expected the SLS regulatory approval to go smoothly as Alex Meruelo is already a nonrestricted licensee. Diss declined to comment on the terms of the transaction.

The Sahara opened in 1952 and over the course of its 59-year history hosted concerts by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr and The Beatles. The Sahara finally closed in 2011.

