SoCal retailer Fred Segal opening 2 stores at Resorts World

The retailer, which will exude an L.A. vibe, will have men’s and women’s stores in the 70,000-square-foot retail district of the megaresort that opens this summer.

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Resorts World is under construction in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

This rendering shows a display of Los Angeles-based retailer Fred Segal. Resorts World Las Vegas announced Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, that Fred Segal would be one of the outlets at Resorts World Las Vegas when it opens this summer. (Fred Segal/Resorts World Las Vegas)

Fred Segal, which has stores on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, in Malibu and at Los Angeles International Airport, will open its doors when the 3,500-room megaresort debuts in the summer, the companies jointly announced Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Fred Segal to offer our guests this unique and luxurious Southern California-style shopping experience,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a release.

“It’s exciting to be able to bring such an iconic brand with a renowned global presence to our Resorts World Las Vegas retail portfolio,” Sibella said. “Through this collaboration, we will offer guests the only Fred Segal experience in Las Vegas and look forward to bringing a taste of L.A. culture and style to the Strip this summer.”

Two mini-flagship Fred Segal locations, a women’s and men’s shop, will be located in the retail district. Fred Segal offers a shop-in-shop concept so both stores will have one-of-a-kind pieces and brand activations featuring a collection of fashion apparel, accessories, beauty, gifts and jewelry from brands including Libertine, MadeWorn, Danielle Guizio, John Elliott and On Running. Some items will feature exclusive offerings available only at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The retail destinations also will feature a sundry shop, offering a handpicked selection of beverages and snacks inspired by the culture and lifestyle of Los Angeles.

“As Fred Segal continues to expand globally, we’re also excited to grow the brand in the U.S. especially in markets like Las Vegas that have such a natural connection to the Los Angeles scene,” said Jeff Lotman, owner and CEO of Fred Segal. “Resorts World Las Vegas is bringing a hospitality experience and international presence to the Strip and we can’t wait to transport guests to Los Angeles through our unique retail experience.”

In addition to its Southern California locations, Fred Segal has stores in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bern, Switzerland.

