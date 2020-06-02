Some casinos to reopen with plexiglass separators, digital restaurant menus

Monday tours at The Strat and Bellagio provided a sneak peak at what Nevada casinos’ new health and safety protocols will look like.

The Strat shows off its preparations for reopening on Thursday after being closed due to the coronavirus. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A baccarat table with plexiglass dividers at Bellagio during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dominique Bertolone, MGM Resorts senior vice president of food and beverage strategy, and Amanda Cohen director of restaurants, show how to get the menu on a mobile device using a QR code at SadelleÕs at Bellagio during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Coasters with QR code for the menu at SadelleÕs at Bellagio during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dominique Bertolone, MGM Resorts senior vice president of food and beverage strategy, shows plexiglass dividers between booths at SadelleÕs at Bellagio during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sportsbook seats are socially distanced during a Bellagio media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A worker cleans slot machines in the high limit room during a Bellagio media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A slot machine is turned off for social distancing during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New hand washing stations on the casino floor during a Bellagio media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Potted trees are used to direct foot traffic one way in the Bellagio Conservator during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Andy Meese, MGM Resorts vice president of hotel operations, shows how to use a mobile device as a room key at Bellagio during a media a tour showing "health and safety measures implemented throughout the portfolio of properties" at the Strip casino in Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hand sanitizer dispensers are the first thing you see walking into the Bellagio’s main entrance.

They’re also at the front desk. Inside restaurants. Scattered across the casino floor’s table games.

With casinos gearing up to reopen on Thursday — some as early as 12:01 a.m. — properties are in the full-swing of preparation efforts. Monday tours at The Strat and Bellagio provided a sneak peak at what Nevada casinos’ new health and safety protocols will look like. It has yet to be seen how many guests will be there to witness the new protocols first-hand this week.

A look inside the properties

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has issued a series of requirements all casinos must uphold, including limited seating to table games and temperature screenings for resort guests.

Even so, the implementation of these rules looks different across casinos.

At MGM Resort International’s Bellagio resort and casino, set to open at 10 a.m. Thursday, plexiglass could be seen throughout the property Monday: at the front desk, atop table games, even separating booths inside restaurants.

Along with various hand sanitizing stations, hand washing stations have been installed throughout the property, each plugged into the building’s water supply system.

“You’ve got the touchless soap, you’ve got the touchless paper towel dispensers. On some of these you’ll have the mask dispensers, you’ll have glove dispensers,” said MGM Vice President of Administration and Head of Health and Safety Strategy John Flynn. “We wanted to bring handwashing, first and foremost, to the front of everyone’s minds.”

MGM’s senior vice president of food and beverage strategy, Dominique Bertolone, used the Bellagio’s Sadelle’s Café as an example of changes in restaurants.

“Our goal was to continue to provide a contactless experience,” he said. “But we also wanted to ensure that food and beverage remains fun, and we created some wow moments.”

Technology, specifically QR Codes, will play a large part in the new experience. Guests arriving at a restaurant or lounge can get on a virtual waitlist for a table or a seat at the bar by scanning a QR Code with their phones, and then receive a text when their seats are ready. Once seated, they’ll be presented with a similar code that brings up the menu on their phones. At more casual spots, like Sadelle’s, the menu code will be printed on a coaster. At more upscale eateries, the presentation will be a little different.

“In our contemporary and fine dining (restaurants), we are creating a card that will be personalized by the celebrity chef, welcoming you back, with a little message and the QR Code,” Bertolone says. “That’s something that is important for us, as we wanted to create some of the wow moments.”

Other measures on display on Monday included custom-branded masks for workers, signs that indicate an area or a table had been sanitized, and a “bartender safe zone” behind the bar where a bartenders can prepare cocktails away from guests. Some restaurants will offer disposable cases for storing face masks while you eat.

Similar measures will be found at other MGM properties — including New York-New York and MGM Grand, which are also set to open Thursday.

“Health and safety is first and foremost,” Flynn said. “Getting this done right and doing this methodically is of paramount importance to us. ”

On MGM’s casino floor, rows of slot machines had every other machine turned off to make sure guests keep their distance.

The Strat

Meanwhile, Golden Entertainment Corp.’s The Strat had a different approach to separating gamblers: every other chair has been removed so that players can rearrange chairs to play the games they like.

Both properties have social distancing reminders, but The Strat tried to have some fun with the floor stickers near the front desk, with each asking or answering trivia questions, like “When did the skypod open” and “How many times have guests taken the leap at Skyjump?”

The check-in process is also being shaken up at the two properties.

An automatic counter makes sure The Strat doesn’t surpass 50 percent occupancy levels. Once resort guests walk in, they’re directed to have their temperature taken with a handheld thermal scanner.

After the temperature screen, guests can either check in though self check-in kiosks with antimicrobial sheets covering the screens, or visit a front desk agent separated with plexiglass. Kiosks will be sanitized after each use.

At the Ballagio, guests have the option to check in with a staff member at a plexiglass-covered front desk, or check in themselves with their mobile device. QR codes inside the building help guests find the check-in app, and a room key is sent directly to their smartphone. For those who need extra room keys, they can prepare one themselves with a machine at the front desk.

“We’ve really reinvigorated how we handle the check-in process,” said MGM Vice President of Hotel Operations Andy Meese. “With everything going on right now and the focus on health and safety, we wanted to make sure we had a contactless experience for our guests when we reopened the property.”

Flynn didn’t say how much the additional plexiglass, washing stations and other measures cost MGM.

“When it comes to health and safety, when it comes to trust and confidence both in your employees and your guests, there isn’t a price you can put on that, especially when you’re trying to get everybody back to work.”

The Strat also had measures that went beyond the Control Board’s requirements. For example, General Manager and Vice President Stephen Thayer said a disinfectant fogger will be used to spread antibacterial spray on items in the casino floor and restaurants every night to get in “all the cracks and crevices.”

He hopes all of these new protocols will help ward off a second wave of the virus.

“You can’t be doing something like this and say (a second wave is) not in the back of your mind,” Thayer said. “But I feel good about the preparation that we’ve had, and I feel that we’ve had great cooperation with the division of gaming and the state. I think we’re at a good spot. I think we’re doing everything we can to create that environment that won’t be putting people at risk.”

Good, clean fun

Flynn said reopening preparations at MGM started about two months ago. A large number of staff members started coming back Monday morning, although an MGM representative wasn’t able to say how many staff members are returning to work at this point.

The Bellagio will keep occupancy levels to 30 percent or less for safety reasons — far below the 93.4 percent occupancy Strip casinos saw in June 2019, according to data from the Las Vegas Casino and Convention Center.

Thayer said the Strat, located near the north end of the Strip, started bringing back employees a week ago, and expects to bring between 600 and 700 employees — about 40 percent of what they had before — back for its first reopening phase.

“As volumes start picking up a little bit, we plan on bringing back as many as we can,” he said. For the employees who have returned, “it’s like friends reuniting. We haven’t seen each other in forever. It’s a lot of far-distance hugs. … People are just excited to get back to work and ready to go.”

The Strat will have one final cleaning and disinfecting process before letting in guests Thursday at 8 a.m.

The property has no self-restrictions on how many rooms it will fill, and expects between 35 and 40 percent occupancy during the weekend. Thayer expects a slow week compared to what staff is used to, but said business is expected to ramp up quickly, adding that he believes business will be “pretty strong” on July 4 weekend.

“The word has got to get out, and people have to experience it. Everyone’s been to their local grocery store, they know what to expect there. I think they’ll find that the processes we have in place are even a little bit stronger,” he said. “We want to make sure that it’s controlled, it’s done right, but it’s still fun, it’s exciting and it’s what people remember Vegas being.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Staff writer Al Mancini contributed to this report.