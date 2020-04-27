65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2020 - 3:59 am
 

It’s not just visitors who Las Vegas Strip casino operators may need to persuade to come back.

A number of Strip casino operators have laid out updated safety procedures over the last week, with plans to use masks, instill temperature checks at entrances and rearrange floors to allow for social distancing.

Experts say the measures will help puts guests at ease, but will it be enough to convince some furloughed workers that it’s safe to return?

Some, like furloughed Aria dealer Matthew Miller, believe those measures will make it safe to return to work and said he’s not worried about getting the virus.

“I’m a healthy person, I wash my hands a lot. I’ll be able to wear a mask,” said the MGM employee. “This is just the new normal, at least for the foreseeable future.”

But others, like furloughed Planet Hollywood poker dealer Robert Elwell, say only time and a vaccine would get them back to work — despite the financial challenges posed by an uncertain job outlook.

“I don’t feel comfortable going back to work, especially because I’m older,” said Elwell, 55. “(Some) want to get back to work and make money, and I don’t care. My life is more important to me.”

Attacking the virus

A number of local operators have discussed updated operating procedures when they reopen.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said April 19 it would use thermal cameras to check temperatures at entrances, advise guests to stand at least 6 feet apart, spread out the property’s physical layouts and have all employees wear masks.

In a quarterly earnings call Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands Corp. President and COO Robert Goldstein said the company would look to Hong Kong as an example on how to operate once they reopen their Las Vegas properties. The special administrative region of China has adapted to the use of temperature checks, masks, gloves and social distancing.

MGM Resorts International released a statement Thursday saying operations may include “restrictions on the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection as well as other measures at our restaurants and entertainment venues to enforce social distancing measures.”

Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Richard Broome told the Review-Journal that the company “will build on the hygiene, cleaning and distancing protocols which were coming into practice when properties were ordered to close last month,” and it would reopen “by strictly following state guidelines to create a work environment that’s appropriate for our team members.”

Those protocols include increased availability of hand sanitizer, slot machines cleaned every three hours, every other slot machine turned off, every other position at table games removed, restaurant tables separated by 6 feet, and reduced bar capacity by half.

Treasure Island spokeswoman Jennifer Renzelman said the company is forming an internal health and safety plan for guests and employees, and is working with vendors “to procure appropriate safety and sanitation measures.”

Employee, guest comfort

Bobbie Barnes, an assistant professor in residence at UNLV’s College of Hospitality, said while there are sure to be some workers who feel uncomfortable returning to work during the outbreak, transparent communication between workers and the company is key in putting their minds at ease.

She pointed to Wynn’s latest health guidelines, which break down sanitation plans by individual departments.

“When you see that level of detail … you know (these operators are) working out every scenario,” Barnes said. “It’s going to be structured, and I think that’ll give workers comfort.”

That comfort could, in turn, result in better service for guests.

“If an employee doesn’t feel comfortable being at work, they can’t provide great work, and that’s the key to Vegas,” she said. “If we want to get back to normal, it’s really about having these standards in place and making sure employees know their value.”

Barnes added that it’s important for companies to remain flexible if a worker doesn’t feel safe immediately returning to work.

Because the reopenings will be a slow ramp up with only a portion of jobs returning at once, she believes companies will have the ability to initially only bring back workers who are ready, and allow those who are weary to remain home and get called back at a later date.

Culinary Union Local 226, which represents about 60,000 workers, can negotiate furloughed employees’ return date if they’re nervous about working during the outbreak, according to spokeswoman Bethany Khan. The union has members in most Strip and downtown Las Vegas hotel-casinos.

“We started negotiating the effects of coronavirus before the shutdown and continue daily with casino companies,” she said. An agreement has yet to be reached.

Mixed bag

Elwell, who was working as a poker dealer before Caesars Entertainment Corp. furloughed 90 percent of its U.S. employees, said he doesn’t want to return a job that puts him or his family at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“I touch cards, I touch the chips — we touch everything the customer touches,” he said. “What if I go to work, get sick and bring it home to my (13-year-old) daughter?”

Elwell doesn’t want to return until the virus is no longer enough of a threat that it requires heightened safety measures — like the use of masks.

Meanwhile, Todd Henderson, a furloughed ticket writer for Treasure Island, said he’s excited to return to the job after being shut indoors for weeks.

“It’ll be nice to interact with people,” he said. “I’m not concerned, as long as people follow (the orders and) wear a mask, stay 6 feet away.”

He expects it’ll be a bit of an adjustment to get used to wearing a mask every day and wiping down counters more frequently, if those are his instructions.

“You wear a mask and get mumbled,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting used to it.”

Barb Licht, a nonunion craps dealer at The Venetian, said she has “no problem” with being told to wear a mask on the job, but it would be hard to do her job with additional personal protective equipment.

“There’s not a single dealer that can deal craps, or any game, property with a pair of gloves,” she said. “I was worried about the chips because those are touched by everybody. If they can sanitize those things, that’s a big one.”

Overall, she said she feels like she and her colleagues will “be fine” with the extra measures in place.

Elwell said he understands why some companies are itching to open their doors as soon as possible, with businesses and workers alike confronting financial struggles during the shutdowns. While he’d have to work out finances in the long-run — he said he’s currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits — he said no job is a better alternative to getting sick.

“I may have to take a leave of absence, I don’t know,” he said. “But I know a lot of dealers don’t feel comfortable going back.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
2
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
3
Some Las Vegas Strip workers fear no job to return to
Some Las Vegas Strip workers fear no job to return to
4
Las Vegas to get ‘dangerously hot’ in last week of April
Las Vegas to get ‘dangerously hot’ in last week of April
5
CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test
CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
South Point furloughing most employees - VIDEO
South Point announced on April 20 that it is furloughing most of its employees “for an indefinite period,” starting May 3. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oil prices plummet to minus $37 a barrel - VIDEO
U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras and masks
Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO hopes to see the Strip “slowly begin” to reopen in the next month, according to an updated health and sanitation plan published Sunday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
What is esports?
Esports is competitive video gaming. Esports betting already is one of the fastest-growing segments for European online bookmakers. A growing number of Nevada sportsbooks are also accepting bets on esports events.
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Phone lines added to help unemployment
RJ business reporter Bailey Schulz talk about The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation took additional steps adding a new phone line with about 100 workers and reiterating a new online filing system.
When is my $600 unemployment check coming? - VIDEO
The RJ's Subrina Hudson talks about when Nevadans will receive their unemployment checks, if they will receive back pay and who qualifies for the aid. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More