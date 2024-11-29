Some of the most popular Vegas casino side bets

While not the main focus of most games, side bets appeal to gamblers who enjoy the possibility of turning a small risk into a significant win.

Las Vegas has always been a city of bold risks and big rewards, but side bets at casino table games offer a different kind of thrill.

While not the main focus of most games, side bets appeal to gamblers who enjoy the possibility of turning a small risk into a significant win. In a town built on the allure of taking chances, it is no surprise these wagers have become a staple of floors of Las Vegas casinos.

For many players, side bets are more than just a diversion from the primary game. They provide an opportunity to test their luck on unusual outcomes, such as being dealt improbable hands in blackjack to rolling specific dice combinations in craps.

Here is a rundown on the basic table games side bets. Be sure to know the rules and payouts before placing any side bets. If anything is unclear, the dealer will help.

Blackjack side bets in Las Vegas casinos

Blackjack side bets are among the most common found in Las Vegas casinos and beyond. The game naturally lends itself to quick, easy-to-understand side bets.

Among the most popular are pairs, 21+3 and triple sevens.

Placing a side bet on pairs at a blackjack table could involve a mixed pair (two cards of the same value but different suits), colored pair or perfect pair.

21+3 involves the player’s two face up cards and the dealer’s one face up card adding up to certain combinations.

The triple sevens — sometimes known as blazing 7s or super sevens — is a winning bet if the player is dealt a seven. One seven typically pays out 3:1, two unsuited sevens pays 50:1, suited sevens pay as much as 100:1. If the player is dealt three sevens, the payout can range from 500:1 to 5,000:1 (suited).

Poker side bets

Poker game variations on the main floor of a casino have a myriad side bets and they offer some of the largest payouts.

For instance, at the Venetian and Palazzao casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, poker variations such as Let It Ride, Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em frequently offer a progressive millionaire side bet. The minimum is usually $5 and the jackpot (royal flush of spades) is currently over $2 million.

Baccarat side bets often revolve around pairs or naturals (being dealt two cards whose sum is either eight or nine). But some Las Vegas casinos offer unique baccarat side bets, such as the bad beat bet (pays out if the hand loses by a difference of one) and lucky nines.

Although card games are most commonly associated with side bets, craps side bets are becoming more popular. Most casinos have offer some variation of the all-tall-small or fire bet at craps tables. The all-tall-small, or ATS, involves rolling all the different number combinations available with two dice before rolling a seven. If all the small numbers (two, three, four, five, six) or tall numbers (eight, nine, 10, 11, 12) are rolled, the payout is less than if all 10 numbers appear before the seven.

