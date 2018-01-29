Some parking fees going up on Las Vegas Strip, workers say

MGM Resorts will soon announce an increase in fees, parking employees at four MGM properties said Sunday and Monday.

Pedestrians walk past Mandalay Bay, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The cost of parking at some Strip hotels appears to be going up.

MGM Resorts will soon announce an increase in fees, parking employees at four MGM properties said Sunday and Monday.

The rates will go up Wednesday, said employees at Mandalay Bay, Luxor and New York-New York.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The increases would vary across MGM properties, the employees said. The day rate for Mandalay Bay and New York-New York will rise from $12 to $15, said employees. The rate for 1 to 2 hours and 2 to 4 hours will also increase.

MGM Resorts in 2016 became the first Strip casino operator to impose parking fees. Competitors including Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas soon followed.

The company last raised its fees in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.