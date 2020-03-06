Some Strip casinos ramp up cleaning efforts as coronavirus spreads

At least two casino operators on the Strip are stepping up cleaning efforts as a new coronavirus spreads around the globe, with one confirmed case in Southern Nevada.

MGM Resorts International, which operates the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and several other hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard, is placing more hand sanitizer dispensers in high-traffic areas, “reinforcing proactive cleaning” and boosting the frequency of “disinfectant procedures,” spokesman Brian Ahern said in a statement Friday morning.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., operator of the Palazzo and The Venetian, has deployed additional hand sanitizing stations and is using additional restroom attendants to wipe down counters and stalls with disinfectant, according to a statement from the company posted on the website of ISC West, a security trade show scheduled for March 17-20 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

The company also is having additional staff “disinfect high touchpoints more regularly,” including escalator rails and elevator buttons, the statement said.

Station Casinos declined to comment. Representatives of Las Vegas Sands, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Wynn Resorts, and Boyd Gaming Corp. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For Kansas City native Stephanie Rogge, visiting Las Vegas with friends through Sunday, the outbreak has been on her mind, but she said it hasn’t impacted any of her plans —including gambling.

“I did wonder, ‘Well, how is this (game) sanitized?’” she said. “But ultimately, we still did it.”

Rogge, staying at Park MGM, said she’s been taking extra precautions during her stay, carrying around hand sanitizer.

