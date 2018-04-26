SoulCycle, Philipp Plein, others headed to Wynn and Encore

SoulCycle is among a mix of new retail business that are headed to Wynn and Encore, public records show.

Encore, left, and Wynn Las Vegas, right, on the Vegas Strip on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Italian fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli is among a mix of new retail brands heading to Wynn and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip. Public records show the hotel-casinos will also get French clothing company Balmain and fitness studio SoulCycle. BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The county issued a permit for $500,000 worth of work on a SoulCycle location. The New York-based company, which offers 45-minute indoor cycling classes, lists no locations in Nevada on its website.

Philipp Plein is slated to open a store in one of the properties in late September, spokeswoman Maddalena Bertoli said.

The company opened its first Las Vegas area store at The Shops at Crystals in July.

The store received a permit from Clark County for $275,000 worth of work. The closest locations are in the Los Angeles area.

The county also issued a permit for $240,000 worth of work on a James Perse store. The clothing and furniture company’s website lists no boutiques in Nevada, but their goods are sold at the Fashion Show mall.

The county also issued a permit for $300,000 worth of work on a Vitra Eyewear store. The luxury eyewear company’s Las Vegas location is expected to open in July, according to Vitra’s website.

Vitra lists only two stores in the country, one in Costa Mesa, California, and the other in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The county issued a permit for $10,000 worth of work related to a Balmain store.

Balmain sells luxury fashion at the Shoppes at Palazzo, but lists no stores in the Las Vegas area, according to the French company’s website.

Wynn spokespeople declined to provide information on opening dates, square footage or to confirm that the stores are coming.

Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta is expected to open in May in Wynn Plaza, spokeswoman Francesco Pittaluga said.

Stefano Ricci opened there last year.

