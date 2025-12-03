South Point casino stands apart by embracing classic Las Vegas hospitality

South Point hotel-casino, which turns 20 years old this month, stands out in Las Vegas by resisting the industry’s post-COVID march toward higher prices and fewer player-friendly perks.

While visitors and pundits continue to grapple with affordability concerns in Las Vegas, a few casino operators are separating themselves by resisting the industry’s post-COVID march toward higher prices and fewer player-friendly perks.

Among those with a reputation for bucking the current trend is South Point hotel-casino. The privately owned off-Strip property, which celebrates its 20th anniversary later this month, consistently packs its free parking areas with loyal locals, tournament bowlers, old-school gamblers, racing fans, the boots-and-buckles rodeo crowd and value-seeking patrons.

South Point stands in stark contrast to many Strip, off-Strip and downtown casino operators, who, in recent years, have leaned heavily on made-up fees, excessive house-friendly gaming conditions and revenue-maximization strategies that have pushed away some longtime customers. With Las Vegas tourism numbers dropping and other casinos trying to win back guests with short-term gimmicks and sales, South Point has never wavered from the principles that made it what it is today.

“We’re not doing anything differently,” said Ryan Growney, general manager of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. “We’re doing the same thing we’ve always done. We’re doing the same thing that (South Point owner) Michael Gaughan has always done for his locals, and that’s give them a good deal and make sure that they’re taken care of.”

South Point sticks to what works

People familiar with South Point say its appeal comes down to consistency in how it treats guests, in how it treats employees and in how it understands its audience.

“The one thing that is true about South Point is that it knows exactly who its customer is and who its customer is not,” said Anthony Lucas, a professor of casino management at UNLV and former Las Vegas casino executive. “There is no confusion about what (South Point) wants to be.”

That clarity matters, especially among locals who increasingly feel overlooked by the city’s biggest casino operators.

“We don’t ever go to the Strip anymore,” said Tommy Fuccillo, a Bay Area native who retired to Henderson with his wife, Arlene. “They don’t care about you there. You’re just a walking dollar sign to them. Here, they at least make us feel like they care, like we matter.”

Amanda Belarmino, an associate professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, said locals have grown weary of what she calls “foul-weather friends,” or businesses that only court them when times are tough.

“The local casino operators have always valued all of their guests, and they provide amenities we truly value,” she said, pointing to family-friendly entertainment and a focus on the neighborhoods where people actually live. “For South Point in particular, their partnership with local radio and their discounted live entertainment creates a unique niche for them.”

‘It’s who he is’

Belarmino said South Point’s roots in the Gaughan family’s long history with Coast Casinos also reinforces the sense that the property is part of the community, not just another revenue-generator for a faceless corporation. That local-first philosophy helps explain why South Point draws not just budget-conscious visitors but a loyal daily audience of residents looking for familiarity, convenience and what they consider “real Vegas” hospitality.

“That’s all he knows. It’s who he is,” Growney said of Michael Gaughan’s focus on providing guests with that classic Las Vegas experience. “A lot of those things Michael learned from his father (Jackie), they still work. So, from that standpoint, it’s important that we hold on to that, and we will continue to do so.”

The payoff for staying true to what makes Las Vegas special is easy to see. On a random, rainy Tuesday afternoon in November, every open table game on South Point’s casino floor was near capacity, and the symphony of occupied slot machines filled the space.

“We are proud of the fact that we are the busiest place in town,” Growney said. “Who wouldn’t be? Our employees take pride in it, and they’re happy to come to work because the business is there.”

People over profits at South Point

A big part of South Point’s success is the people working there.

Out of 3,160 employees, 98 have been there for at least a decade and 191 have reached 20 years. Ten South Point employees have worked for Gaughan for 30 years, and three have been with him for more than 40.

In a city where casino payrolls churn constantly, those numbers suggest the loyalty South Point cultivates with customers is mirrored among its staff.

Ann Brown, a Las Vegas native who now lives in Cedar City, Utah, said her husband, Bob, worked for Gaughan for more than 35 years, dating back to when the family owned the Barbary Coast hotel-casino.

“He treats his employees very well,” she said. “We can’t say enough good things about Mr. Gaughan. I think he hung the moon.”

JoAnn Ruffino, of Henderson, also worked at Barbary Coast for Gaughan and knows several “very happy” employees at South Point. Ruffino said she occasionally visits South Point now, and she understands why the property does so well.

“I just love the atmosphere there,” she said. “Mr. Gaughan knows how to run a great casino, which shows up in South Point. They’re generous to their customers. They give back. They don’t just price gouge you, and it’s a pleasure to go in there.”

‘Something for everyone’

But it is not just locals or former employees who make up South Point’s diverse customer base. The property also draws a healthy dose of out-of-towners with its wide array of offerings. Growney estimates that the percentage of locals/tourist split is roughly 70/30.

South Point features a 64-lane bowling alley and is one of only two tournament-sanctioned bowling facilities in the country attached to a casino-hotel. It also sports a 4,600-seat arena and equestrian complex, which hosts some of the largest and well-attended rodeo events in the country. The property also has a bingo hall, a 16-screen movie theater, a 400-seat showroom, 180,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, and the only race book left in Nevada.

While other Las Vegas casinos have seen a boost in business as the city embraces sports, South Point stands on its own.

“We’re not dependent on those big events (like the Super Bowl or the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix),” Growney said. “We create our own big events, and that’s what’s helped us remain so successful.”

By combining a locals-first philosophy with carefully cultivated destination appeal, South Point offers a model of sustainable Las Vegas hospitality. It is a property that thrives not by chasing every trend, but by staying true to its principles: consistent value, hands-on management and memorable experiences for every guest.

As Growney puts it, “There’s something for everyone here, and that’s what keeps people coming back.”

