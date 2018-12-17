South Point files to leave NV Energy

South Point has filed to leave NV Energy, the eighth company to request a new electric service provider so far this year.

The South Point has filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to leave NV Energy. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The South Point has filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to leave NV Energy. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

South Point has filed to leave NV Energy, the eighth company to request a new electric service provider so far this year.

The casino filed the request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Dec. 6.

Documents filed with the commission don’t outline why the company is making efforts to leave NV Energy, but spokespeople from other major casinos that have left — such as Wynn Resorts Ltd. — have previously said electricity costs are a contributing factor.

At least six companies have successfully exited NV Energy so far, starting with Barrick Gold Corp. in 2005. So far this year, Station Casinos, Fulcrum Sierra BioFuels, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the Las Vegas stadium, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, the MSG Sphere, Boyd Gaming and South Point have requested to leave the local utility company.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.