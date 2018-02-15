South Point planning $40M upgrade to guest rooms

South Point plans a $40 million remodel plan to its guest rooms in the property’s three towers, the company said Thursday in a statement.

South Point plans a $40 million remodel plan to its guest rooms in the property’s three towers, the company said Thursday in a statement.

The upgrade includes 2,049 rooms and 84 suites featuring new furniture, luxury flooring, crown molding, mini refrigerator and bathroom upgrades.The first phase of the redesign, which will begin in April, will be completed by September.

The three-year project will refurbish one hotel tower each year and is scheduled to be completed by September 2020.

By the end of 2018, more than 630 newly designed rooms will be available for guests for a $10 upgraded room fee.

“We live in a city that is continuously evolving and we are always looking for opportunities to improve our guests’ experiences,” said Ryan Growney, general manager of the South Point said in the statement.

South Point is at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

