Southern Nevada casino gaming win hammered in January
January is usually Southern Nevada’s busiest convention month, but not this year. As a result, gaming win declined 31.7 percent in Clark County and 43.8 percent on the Strip.
Casino gaming win started 2021 the way it ended in 2020 — with declines ranging from 20.1 percent to 43.8 percent in most markets.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported January win statewide was down 26.6 percent to $761.8 million for a month that normally sees the largest number of conventioneers visiting Las Vegas. January 2020 win eclipsed the $1 billion mark.
Northern Nevada and rural Nevada casinos fared far better than their Southern Nevada counterparts, with Washoe County up 4.9 percent to $68.7 million and Elko County casinos up 25.9 percent to $31.8 million.
Meanwhile, Clark County win was off 31.7 percent to $617.3 million, with the Las Vegas Strip — the worst-performing market in the state — down 43.8 percent to $321.5 million, and downtown Las Vegas down 17.3 percent to $48.9 million.
Health and safety measures required casinos to operate at 25 percent of capacity in January.
Only Mesquite win was in positive territory in Southern Nevada, up 6.3 percent to $13.1 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
