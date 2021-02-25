46°F
Casinos & Gaming

Southern Nevada casino gaming win hammered in January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2021 - 8:21 am
 
Zaw Naw of Denver plays the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel slots on the casino floor at the Strat on We ...
Zaw Naw of Denver plays the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel slots on the casino floor at the Strat on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Casino gaming win started 2021 the way it ended in 2020 — with declines ranging from 20.1 percent to 43.8 percent in most markets.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported January win statewide was down 26.6 percent to $761.8 million for a month that normally sees the largest number of conventioneers visiting Las Vegas. January 2020 win eclipsed the $1 billion mark.

Northern Nevada and rural Nevada casinos fared far better than their Southern Nevada counterparts, with Washoe County up 4.9 percent to $68.7 million and Elko County casinos up 25.9 percent to $31.8 million.

Meanwhile, Clark County win was off 31.7 percent to $617.3 million, with the Las Vegas Strip — the worst-performing market in the state — down 43.8 percent to $321.5 million, and downtown Las Vegas down 17.3 percent to $48.9 million.

Health and safety measures required casinos to operate at 25 percent of capacity in January.

Only Mesquite win was in positive territory in Southern Nevada, up 6.3 percent to $13.1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.

