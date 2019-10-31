Sports wagering expansion boosts Penn National 3Q earnings
The opening of two sportsbooks in Indiana and one each in Iowa and Pennsylvania has helped the regional gaming giant that operates the Tropicana and M Resort properties in the Las Vegas Valley.
Boosted by the expansion of sports wagering nationwide with new properties, regional gaming giant Penn National Gaming Inc. grew third-quarter revenue 71.6 percent and net income by 21.1 percent, the company announced Thursday.
Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn, operator of Southern Nevada’s Tropicana and M Resort, plans a conference call to discuss earnings later Thursday.
Penn CEO Tim Wilmott, who plans to retire by the end of the year, said in a release announcing earnings that the company has capitalized on the opening of new sports books in Iowa, Indiana and Pennsylvania and one of its partners launched a mobile sports-betting app in West Virginia.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Penn National Gaming Inc.
Third-quarter revenue and earnings for Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming Inc., operators of the M Resort and Tropicana in Las Vegas. (Nasdaq: PENN)
Revenue
3Q 2019: $1.355 billion
3Q 2018: $789.7 million
Change: +71.6%
Net income
3Q 2019: $43.7 million
3Q 2018: $36.1 million
Change: +21.1%
Earnings per share
3Q 2019: 38 cents
3Q 2018: 38 cents
Change: 0%