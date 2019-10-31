Sports wagering expansion boosts Penn National 3Q earnings

The opening of two sportsbooks in Indiana and one each in Iowa and Pennsylvania has helped the regional gaming giant that operates the Tropicana and M Resort properties in the Las Vegas Valley.

Timothy Wilmott, CEO of Penn National Gaming (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boosted by the expansion of sports wagering nationwide with new properties, regional gaming giant Penn National Gaming Inc. grew third-quarter revenue 71.6 percent and net income by 21.1 percent, the company announced Thursday.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn, operator of Southern Nevada’s Tropicana and M Resort, plans a conference call to discuss earnings later Thursday.

Penn CEO Tim Wilmott, who plans to retire by the end of the year, said in a release announcing earnings that the company has capitalized on the opening of new sports books in Iowa, Indiana and Pennsylvania and one of its partners launched a mobile sports-betting app in West Virginia.

