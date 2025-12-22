Stalled casino project site up for sale

The original developers invested more than $120 million into the project near the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, records show.

The Pinball Hall of Fame sign peeks over a wall built around the Dream hotel-casino project site on Oct. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Rusted rebar is seen at the stalled Dream hotel-casino project at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Monday, Aug 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A stalled casino project site on Las Vegas Boulevard is now up for sale.

McCarthy Building Companies hired brokerage firm Colliers International to sell the unfinished former Dream Las Vegas plot near the south edge of the Strip. McCarthy, the lead contractor on the project, took ownership of the 4.7-acre site earlier this year following a legal settlement over unpaid bills.

There is no formal asking price, but there have been unsolicited offers in the $50 million range, said listing broker Mike Mixer, who added that his team is using that figure as guidance.

Last year, a representative for the original developers told the county in a letter that there had been “substantial on-site work,” including grading, basement excavation, and plumbing and electrical, with more than $123 million invested.

Plans called for a 20-story, 527-room resort near the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

As Mixer described it, a buyer would get a site with approved project plans and a substantial amount of construction work and could finish a high-end boutique property.

“Someone can step right in and go,” said Mixer, chairman of Colliers’ Las Vegas office.

Colliers associate Amel Benha, who is working on the sales effort with Mixer, also noted that the site is near the Athletics’ under-construction baseball stadium and Allegiant Stadium. Both are about a mile away, in different directions, from the property.

Plus, the Dream brand is no longer attached to the project, the brokerage team said.

A representative for St. Louis-based McCarthy confirmed that it hired Colliers to sell the site. The construction firm did not offer any additional comments.

Liens and lawsuit

Dream, on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road, was designed to offer a smaller, boutique-style experience in a corridor dominated by massive resorts with thousands of rooms apiece and lengthy lists of amenities.

The developers, Shopoff Realty Investments and real estate firm Contour, broke ground in summer 2022. But construction crews stopped less than a year later with the developers owing tens of millions of dollars.

McCarthy filed a lien in March 2023 claiming more than $40 million was owed for work on the site. Several subcontractors, including electrical, steel and drilling companies, filed liens as well, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Shopoff Realty founder Bill Shopoff told the newspaper in March 2023 that he owed approximately $25 million to $30 million for work on the resort, that construction had “fully stopped,” and that the work would restart once financing terms were finalized.

Months later, McCarthy sued Dream’s ownership group in Clark County District Court.

It claimed in court papers that the developers had stopped paying the construction firm’s invoices “due to an alleged lack of funds and ‘circumstances beyond their control’” and had “continued to promise new loans and funding” with hopes of restarting the project, “to no avail.”

Following a settlement in the case, Shopoff transferred ownership of the site to McCarthy this past August, records show.

At the time, Shopoff said the project kept getting delayed amid volatile financing markets. He also said his group intended to buy the property back from McCarthy and build the resort.

“But I will tell you, it’s been hard,” he said.

Rocky road

Shopoff and Contour founder David Daneshforooz had teamed up to acquire the project site for $21 million.

They closed the purchase, and announced plans for Dream, in February 2020 — the month before the coronavirus pandemic turned life upside down and shut off much of the economy overnight.

The developers later made a series of design changes, including enhanced security measures, after facing concerns from the Transportation Security Administration and major airlines due to the site’s proximity to Las Vegas’ airport.

Plus, the developers discovered that the pinball arcade next door was a little too close.

The Pinball Hall of Fame opened in a newly built facility on Las Vegas Boulevard in spring 2021 but encroached by at least eight feet on Dream’s property, according to a lawsuit by the hotel’s developers.

Pinball’s attorneys pointed to a likely surveying error by a contractor, court records show.

The case was settled.

The Clark County Commission initially approved plans for Dream in fall 2021. Last month, the commission approved a third time-extension request for the project, a move that kept the approvals alive by granting more time to resume construction.

County staff had recommended denying the latest request, writing in a report that the project, under the terms of an agreement with the county, was classified as abandoned.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.