State, county, Strip record 1st gaming win declines in 8 months

A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which ...
A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which houses many coin-operated slot machines at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 8:10 am
 

State gaming win declined in March for the first time in eight months, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Despite a 1.7 percent decline statewide, a 1.6 percent drop in Clark County and a 1.2 percent dip in Strip revenue, totals for three-quarters of the fiscal year and the first quarter of calendar year 2024 are all ahead of previous-year levels.

Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst, said March may have been disappointing to some considering the strong list of events that month — concert performances by Bruce Springsteen and Carrie Underwood and the return of NASCAR to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway — but the month was being compared with an all-time-record slot-machine revenue total collected in March 2023.

The state’s 444 licensed major casinos won $1.29 billion from gamblers while the 220 casinos in Clark County won $1.132 billion and the Strip’s 61 locations, $715.9 million.

Of the 20 submarkets monitored by the Control Board, 12 showed declines in March with downtown Las Vegas having the largest, down 12.9 percent to $76.2 million. The best performers in the state: Wendover and outlying Washoe County, both up 7 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

