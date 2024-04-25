State, county, Strip record 1st gaming win declines in 8 months
March gaming win was strong — but not as strong as a year ago when casinos had all-time-record slot machine revenue due to stellar lineup of special events.
State gaming win declined in March for the first time in eight months, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.
Despite a 1.7 percent decline statewide, a 1.6 percent drop in Clark County and a 1.2 percent dip in Strip revenue, totals for three-quarters of the fiscal year and the first quarter of calendar year 2024 are all ahead of previous-year levels.
Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst, said March may have been disappointing to some considering the strong list of events that month — concert performances by Bruce Springsteen and Carrie Underwood and the return of NASCAR to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway — but the month was being compared with an all-time-record slot-machine revenue total collected in March 2023.
The state’s 444 licensed major casinos won $1.29 billion from gamblers while the 220 casinos in Clark County won $1.132 billion and the Strip’s 61 locations, $715.9 million.
Of the 20 submarkets monitored by the Control Board, 12 showed declines in March with downtown Las Vegas having the largest, down 12.9 percent to $76.2 million. The best performers in the state: Wendover and outlying Washoe County, both up 7 percent.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.