State gaming win improves, but still down by 26.2% in July

The Las Vegas Strip had the second-worst percentage decline among 19 statewide markets monitored by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, with win down 39.2 percent.

Casino gaming win continued to improve in July, but still lagged last year’s win totals by double-digit percentages, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

Statewide, the state’s licensed casinos won $756.8 million, a 26.2 percent decline from win in July 2019.

Las Vegas Strip win was off 39.2 percent to $330.1 million, the second-worst percentage decline among 19 markets monitored by the state.

Downtown Las Vegas win was down 20.6 percent to $41.7 million. Clark County was off 28.8 percent to $612.9 million.

