State gaming win soars to 16th straight $1B+ month in June

The Las Vegas Strip dominated June’s gaming win numbers with more than 57 percent of the state’s total win from slot machines, table games and sports bets.

The 60 licensed casinos on the Strip boosted the state to its 16th straight month of gaming win in excess of $1 billion, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Strip gaming win totaled $734.8 million of the total $1.277 billion collected from the state’s 439 largest licensed casinos — more than 57 percent — which was 22.7 percent more than was collected on the Strip in June 2021.

Overall, June win statewide was up 8.1 percent from the previous year, ending the 2021-22 fiscal year ahead 37.3 percent over 2020-21 to $14.63 billion.

