State gaming win soars to 16th straight $1B+ month in June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 7:20 am
 
Updated July 28, 2022 - 7:20 am
The 60 licensed casinos on the Strip boosted the state to its 16th straight month of gaming win in excess of $1 billion, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Strip gaming win totaled $734.8 million of the total $1.277 billion collected from the state’s 439 largest licensed casinos — more than 57 percent — which was 22.7 percent more than was collected on the Strip in June 2021.

Overall, June win statewide was up 8.1 percent from the previous year, ending the 2021-22 fiscal year ahead 37.3 percent over 2020-21 to $14.63 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

