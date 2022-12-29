State’s $1B gaming win faced ‘tough comparison’ with November ’21

While gaming win still exceeded $1 billion for the 21st straight month, 17 of 20 markets monitored by the Gaming Control Board didn’t perform up to November 2021 levels.

Caesars unveils its renovated casino dome within a main gaming area on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The state’s November gaming win was the classic good news-bad news scenario.

The good news: The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that gaming win exceeded $1 billion for the 21st consecutive month and for the calendar year, win is up 10.2 percent from 2021.

The bad news: 17 of the 20 markets monitored by the Control Board were below November 2021 levels.

Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst who crunches the gaming numbers, said there’s a good reason for numbers to be down from a year ago — November 2021 win totals were the third highest on record for the state and the Strip.

“November of 2021 represented a very difficult comparison for the state and the Strip with $1.3 billion and $755.1 million in total win respectively,” Lawton said in an email. “But through the first 11 months of the calendar year, every major market in the state is up calendar-year-to-date through November.”

Lawton warned of “tough comparison” possibilities earlier this year when the state hit 12 consecutive months of win in excess of $1 billion. He noted that it would be hard to sustain growth when so many months were at record or near-record levels.

But the state, paced by Clark County and Las Vegas’ ability to attract visitation through high-profile entertainment and sporting events, continued to set a high bar for attracting people who made their way to casinos and dropped a few dollars into slot machines and at table games.

Lawton cited November as another month in which big special events drew crowds.

He listed Elton John performing at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 1, The Who playing at the Park MGM on Nov. 4 and 5 and T-Mobile Arena playing host to a Post Malone concert on Nov. 11. In addition, Adele opened her Strip residency at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 and Kevin Hart had two shows at Resorts World Las Vegas on Nov. 18 and 19.

The Las Vegas Raiders had only one home date in November, playing the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 13.

Las Vegas also hosted one of its most successful convention events of the year in November, the Specialty Equipment Market Association “Automotive Aftermarket Week” gatherings at several convention centers.

