Station Casinos begins demolition at 2 properties

Two other recently closed properties owned by the Las Vegas company still remain standing.

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

People watch as crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

People watch as crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews tear down Texas Station, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Crews began tearing down two shuttered Station Casinos properties on Monday, as the company began the work of reshaping its real estate portfolio in Southern Nevada.

Demolitions started Monday morning at Fiesta Henderson, off Lake Mead Parkway, and Texas Station, on Rancho Drive in North Las Vegas, after the properties received city permits last month to demolish each site’s main building and parking garages.

It’s unclear when crews will demolish Fiesta Rancho, located at Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive in North Las Vegas, as well as the recently shuttered Wild Wild West on Tropicana Avenue just west of Interstate 15.

Station Casinos declined to comment.

The Review-Journal previously reported that a permit application was filed with North Las Vegas on July 25 for the demolition of Fiesta Rancho.

The ice skating rink at Pepsi Ice Arena, on the same site as Fiesta Rancho, remains open while Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, owns the land.

The company previously announced plans to demolish and sell the land under Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station — the three casino-resorts that remained closed even after pandemic-mandated closures were lifted.

Wild Wild West closed its doors last week. The company said it will “reposition the property for future development.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.