Station Casinos exec expresses displeasure with union vote

Executives at Station Casinos aren’t happy about the representation vote that will enable two unions affiliated with Unite-HERE to open collective bargaining talks at Green Valley Ranch.

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson (Courtesy)

Executives at Station Casinos aren’t happy about the representation vote that will enable two unions affiliated with Unite-HERE to open collective bargaining talks at Green Valley Ranch.

The Henderson resort became the fourth Station Casinos property to unionize since 2014.

“We are obviously disappointed with the election result and are also disappointed with the manner in which the union conducted the Green Valley Ranch election campaign,” said Richard Haskins, president of Station, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts. “We are assessing the situation and appropriate next steps.”

He didn’t elaborate on what next steps are contemplated.

A union spokeswoman said 78 percent of 730 workers who voted in a two-day election that ended late Thursday favored representation by Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.

The first Station property to be unionized was the tribal Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, where workers voted in July 2014 for representation and signed a contract more than a year later.

Boulder Station employees voted 355-177 to approve representation in early September 2016, but Palace Station workers rejected the union 266-262 a month later.

The Culinary Union filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board that led to a settlement with the company. Station executives at the time said they agreed to settle to avoid a protracted dispute.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.