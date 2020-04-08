Station Casinos extending pay for full-time workers through May 15

Station Casinos is extending regular pay and health benefits for full-time hourly and salaried employees an additional 15 days through May 15.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Station Casinos is extending regular pay and health benefits for full-time hourly and salaried employees an additional 15 days through May 15, according to a memo shared with employees on Wednesday afternoon.

The extended coverage applies to workers who originally had pay and benefits covered through April 30, and also includes the nearly 700 part-time workers who were converted to full-time staff members last month so they could receive pay and benefits, according to the letter obtained by the Review-Journal.

This comes after an address from Gov. Steve Sisolak last week, in which he extended the mandatory shutdown of all nonessential Nevada businesses — including casinos — through April 30.

Earlier this week, Station Casinos announced that Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta will be forgoing their salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

