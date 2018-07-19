Station Casinos must negotiate with union, labor board says

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected a challenge by Station Casinos to stop the unionization of one of its resorts.

Karla Rodriguez Beltran shouts slogans as Culinary union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas on Friday, July 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected a challenge by Station Casinos to stop the unionization of one of its resorts.

Workers at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson voted in November, 2017 in favor of joining Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165. Station Casinos fought their decision.

“Station Casinos is now legally required to negotiate in good faith with the Unions,” Culinary Local 226 said in a statement on Thursday.

Green Valley Ranch is the fourth Station Casinos-operated property to unionize since 2015. The Las Vegas-based resort operator is also challenging the April, 2018 vote by workers at the Palms to unionize.

Station Casinos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.