Station Casinos parent company names new president

Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, announced Monday that Scott Kreeger has been named its new company president.

Scott Kreeger, general manager of Red Rock Resort, stands by gaming tables in the pool area of the resort in Las Vegas June 7, 2006. (JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III called Kreeger, who had been serving as senior vice president of development, “the right leader for Red Rock Resorts.”

“Scott’s long history with the company, his knowledge of all aspects of our business and his proven leadership sets the Company up for continued and accelerated future growth,” Fertitta said in a Monday news release.

Kreeger was with Station Casinos and later its parent company, Red Rock Resorts, from 2000 to 2013 before returning in September in the senior vice president role, Monday’s release said.

He also held a number of senior positions at Station Casinos in operations, property management, marketing technology and Native American gaming during his first 13 years at the company. Kreeger left to become chief operating officer and then president of Revel Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2013.

He returned to Las Vegas as president and chief operating officer of SLS Las Vegas from 2014 to 2016, before becoming the director of operations development for new resorts with Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macao in 2017. Kreeger remained with Galaxy Entertainment until returning to Red Rock Resorts in September.

Kreeger is a “great utility player” with a diverse background of gaming and hospitality experience — experience that will serve him well in his new role, said Lori Nelson-Kraft, a former company spokeswoman who worked with Kreeger from 2005 until he left the company in 2013.

She said Kreeger was “a really strong manager and unifier” as Red Rock Resort’s first general manager when the Summerlin hotel-casino opened in 2006.

“He really had a great disposition and knew not only how to manage and inspire the team, but he really moved that project forward from development through opening,” Nelson-Kraft said.

Attempts to reach Kreeger for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday evening.

Last month, Red Rock Resorts reported $422.4 million in revenue and $200.1 million in net income during the fourth financial quarter of 2021, the most recently available financial data for the company.

The company operates several properties in the Las Vegas Valley including Red Rock Resort, Palace Station, Boulder Station and Green Valley Ranch. Three of its hotel-casinos remained closed: Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson. Red Rock Resorts is building a $750-million resort project on Durango Drive south of the 215 Beltway.

