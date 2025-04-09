Station Casinos plan to run Strip, Mesquite sportsbooks clear hurdle

Station Casinos would manage sportbooks at a Las Vegas Strip casino and at two properties in Mesquite under a plan the Nevada Gaming Control Board has recommended for approval.

What’s the latest on the opening of the Flamingo’s new GO Pool?

Treasure Island is seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Station Casinos’ STN Sports would begin operating sportsbooks at Treasure Island and two Mesquite properties in late May if a Nevada Gaming Control Board recommendation is approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The board on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of Station’s plan to establish kiosk operations at its first Strip location (Treasure Island) and at Mesquite’s Casablanca and Virgin River properties.

The Gaming Commission is expected to consider final approval April 24.

Under the terms of Station’s renewable five-year agreements with the three properties, Station initially would install its Stadium Technology Group platform to take sports wagers. Eventually the company would transition to a system developed by Irvine, California-based GAN Ltd. that Station properties are field testing.

GAN and Station announced acquiring the new platform, a business-to-consumer platform known as GameSTACK 2.0, in December 2023.

The GAN system will accommodate in-game wagering and is one of the few platforms that will enable players to bet both sports and wagering on horse racing.

Jason Simbal, director of race and sports analysis at Station, said the three properties will have different employee agreements, and all existing workers will retain their jobs.

At Treasure Island, the Station facility will be branded as STN Sports at Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar, and the sportsbook team will become Station employees. At the two Mesquite properties, workers will continue to be considered employees of their respective resorts.

With the addition of the three properties, STN Sports would manage 19 sportsbooks across the state.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.