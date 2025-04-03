Station Casinos planning sportsbook partnership at TI, Mesquite

Nevada gaming regulators will consider a partnership between Station Casinos and the Treasure Island on the Strip and Mesquite’s Casablanca and Virgin River properties.

Red Rock Resorts’ Station Casinos entity will partner with two companies to place its sportsbook technology on the Strip and in two casinos in Mesquite, the company announced Thursday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday will consider licensing proposals for sportsbooks at Treasure Island on the Strip and at the Casablanca and Virgin River properties in Mesquite.

Terms of the partnership agreements were not disclosed and the companies did not provide additional details about when the transition would occur.

The licensing requests made by Station call for revenue sharing among the companies. The sportsbooks in those properties currently are operated by Treasure Island and Mesquite Gaming LLC.

A Station statement said additional details would be provided after the Control Board meeting. If the Control Board recommends approval of the licenses, the Nevada Gaming Commission would consider them for final approval April 24.

“Pending Nevada Gaming Control Board and Commission approval, Station Casinos, the industry leader in retail sportsbooks and mobile betting options, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Mesquite Gaming, LLC properties Casablanca Resort & Casino and Virgin River Casino & Lodge, (and Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & Casino) bringing its best-in-the-business technology and customer service to Mesquite (and the Las Vegas Strip) with an STN Sportsbook experience and mobile account sign-up location,” an emailed statement from the company said. “We look forward to sharing more information following the hearing.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.