Station Casinos plans fireworks show for Durango opening

Station Casinos will open Durango casino-resort’s doors to gamblers at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, it said Tuesday, welcoming the first newly constructed resort-casino in the greater Las Vegas Valley in more than a decade.

Parking at the resort, on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway, will open at 9 a.m. for guests to queue. At 9 p.m. a fireworks show by Grucci, the firm that runs the Strip’s New Year’s Eve show, will herald the resort’s grand opening, the company said in a news release.

Durango will feature 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting space, a resort pool, outdoor social areas and free parking. The $780 million project is expected to be the only unrestricted gaming property in a five-mile radius and is in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

The casino will have 83,000 square feet of gaming space, a 25,000-square-foot food hall and 20,000 square feet of meeting space. It’s the first newly built locals casino since the M Resort’s opening in 2009 and is part of Station Casinos’ effort to double its portfolio in the area by the end of the decade.

Operators delayed the property’s opening, originally scheduled for Monday.

