65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Station Casinos plans fireworks show for Durango opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
Construction work on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valley, on Monday ...
Construction work on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valley, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vega ...
A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Station Casinos will open Durango casino-resort’s doors to gamblers at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, it said Tuesday, welcoming the first newly constructed resort-casino in the greater Las Vegas Valley in more than a decade.

Parking at the resort, on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway, will open at 9 a.m. for guests to queue. At 9 p.m. a fireworks show by Grucci, the firm that runs the Strip’s New Year’s Eve show, will herald the resort’s grand opening, the company said in a news release.

Durango will feature 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting space, a resort pool, outdoor social areas and free parking. The $780 million project is expected to be the only unrestricted gaming property in a five-mile radius and is in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

The casino will have 83,000 square feet of gaming space, a 25,000-square-foot food hall and 20,000 square feet of meeting space. It’s the first newly built locals casino since the M Resort’s opening in 2009 and is part of Station Casinos’ effort to double its portfolio in the area by the end of the decade.

Operators delayed the property’s opening, originally scheduled for Monday.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
2
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder
Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder
5
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Angelina Guerrero
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Angelina Guerrero
Antonio Pierce: ‘Allegiant Stadium has to be ours’
Antonio Pierce: ‘Allegiant Stadium has to be ours’
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix averages over 1M viewers despite late night start
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix averages over 1M viewers despite late night start
MGM workers to decide on Culinary union contract
MGM workers to decide on Culinary union contract
LPGA event returns to Las Vegas with some key new twists
LPGA event returns to Las Vegas with some key new twists
Las Vegas Grand Prix windfall? Not for these small businesses
Las Vegas Grand Prix windfall? Not for these small businesses