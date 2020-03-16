Station Casinos to keep casinos, hotels open in Southern Nevada

Station Casinos plans to keep its Southern Nevada properties open, but is enforcing new policies to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Station Casinos plans to keep its Southern Nevada properties open, but is enforcing new policies to help curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a letter shared with employees Monday morning and obtained by the Review-Journal.

The changes — which are effective immediately — come in light of the new social distancing guidance issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak Sunday night.

The company has more than 14,000 employees and had no comments on the virus’ potential impact on staffing.

All slot machines are set to be cleaned and sanitized at least every two hours. Only three players will be allowed at table games. Bingo rooms and keno lounges will space seating to only allow half of the usual attendees. Properties are also reducing the number of race and sportsbook windows.

Buffets are increasing culinary staff members to serve guests and eliminate the need to use self-serving utensils, and guests will use disposable utensils. Self-serve dining for team members will be halted for the time being.

Capacity in entertainment and bar venues, restaurants and meeting and convention rooms will be cut in half by spaced seating. Certain venues will also reduce days and hours of operations.

Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch spas and salons will also have reduced days and hours of operations. The Palms’ spa and salon is temporarily closing due to adjacent construction activities.

On Sunday, both Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International announced they would temporarily close properties this week. Spokespeople from Caesars Entertainment Corp., Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Boyd Gaming Corp. said the companies plan to keep their Nevada properties open at this time.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.