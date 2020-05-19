Station Casinos to reopen without poker rooms

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, has already announced a reopening strategy that involves six properties.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

When Station Casinos reopens its properties, poker rooms will remain closed.

Red Rock Resorts CEO Frank Fertitta III said in an earnings call Tuesday demand is the big question mark.

Fertitta said company research found 80 percent want to return within two weeks of opening.

The company temporarily shut down its Las Vegas properties beginning March 17.

Red Rock, parent company of Station Casinos, reported a 15.6 percent decline in revenue in the first quarter as a result of casino closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the company announced a phased reopening program with the reopening of Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station as well as its Wildfire properties as soon as given regulatory approval to do so.

After the initial opening, the company will assess progress before reopening the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.