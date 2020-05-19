Station Casinos to reopen without poker rooms
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, has already announced a reopening strategy that involves six properties.
When Station Casinos reopens its properties, poker rooms will remain closed.
Red Rock Resorts CEO Frank Fertitta III said in an earnings call Tuesday demand is the big question mark.
Fertitta said company research found 80 percent want to return within two weeks of opening.
The company temporarily shut down its Las Vegas properties beginning March 17.
Red Rock, parent company of Station Casinos, reported a 15.6 percent decline in revenue in the first quarter as a result of casino closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the company announced a phased reopening program with the reopening of Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station as well as its Wildfire properties as soon as given regulatory approval to do so.
After the initial opening, the company will assess progress before reopening the Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Red Rock Resorts Inc.
First-quarter revenue and earnings for Las Vegas-based Red Rock Resorts Inc., operators of the Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palms and Palace Station among other Las Vegas locals properties. (Nasdaq: RRR)
Revenue
1Q 2020: $377.3 million
1Q 2019: $447 million
Change: -15.6%
Net income/(loss)
1Q 2020: ($177.8 million)
1Q 2019: $20.3 million
Change: —