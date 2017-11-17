Station Casinos unit files NLRB complaint over union vote

A subsidiary of Station Casinos has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging unfair campaign practices by the UNITE Here-affiliated Culinary Union during a Nov. 8-9 representation vote at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson

A man watches sports at the Green Valley Ranch race and sports book. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A subsidiary of Station Casinos has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging unfair campaign practices by the UNITE Here-affiliated Culinary Union during a Nov. 8-9 representation vote at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The complaint, filed Tuesday, said union representatives “interfered with employees’ rights to refrain from voting, was intimidating and coercive, destroyed the requirement that their vote be in-secret, voluntary or anonymous and demonstrated that the union was monitoring whether they voted.”

Union officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We have always said that our team members deserve the respect and privacy that comes with the process of a lawful secret ballot election run by the NLRB and that is still our position,” Station President Richard Haskins said in a statement released Friday.

“We recently filed objections to the conduct of the representation election held last week at Green Valley Ranch,” he said. “The Culinary Union’s behavior in connection with the election was improper and unacceptable, rendering it impossible to conduct a free and fair secret-ballot election as required by law, to the detriment of our team members.”

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.